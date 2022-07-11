Two Dublin brothers who tried to ‘butcher garda like animal’ with kitchen knife jailed

Gavin Quinn (28) pinned Gda Murphy to the ground as his younger brother, Lee Quinn (27) tried to stab the officer in the eye with a six-inch kitchen knife

Two brothers who tried to "butcher" a member of An Garda Siochana "like an animal" have received combined jail sentences totalling eight-and-a-half years at the Central Criminal Court.

The court was previously told that Garda Alan Murphy was responding to reports a man had been stabbed in Inchicore, Dublin 8, when he was attacked by the Quinn brothers.

During the incident, Gavin Quinn (28) pinned Gda Murphy to the ground as his younger brother, Lee Quinn (27) tried to stab the uniformed officer in the eye with a six-inch kitchen knife and later slashed him across the head, the court was told.

Gavin Quinn, of Tyrone Place, Inchicore, Dublin, later pleaded guilty to assaulting a peace officer in the execution of his duty, contrary to Section 19(1) of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994, at St Vincent's Street West, Inchicore, Dublin 8, on March 30, 2020.

Lee Quinn, of Keeper Road, Drimnagh, Dublin, pleaded guilty to attempting to cause serious harm to Gda Murphy on the same date at the same location.

Both men had originally been due to stand trial for Gda Murphy’s attempted murder, and a jury had been sworn in.

But they were re-arraigned at the Central Criminal Court on March 1 after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) accepted their guilty pleas to the lesser charges.

Before delivering the sentence on Monday, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon said Lee Quinn was facing a maximum sentence of life imprisonment whilst the maximum sentence that could be handed down to Gavin Quinn was seven years.

The judge noted that Gavin Quinn had become aggressive and threatening to Gda Murphy leading the officer to originally believe that he [Gavin Quinn] may have been the aggressor that day. However, Gda Murphy then became aware that Gavin Quinn was the injured party, she said.

Referring to Lee Quinn, Ms Justice Creedon said he had attempted to stab the officer in the abdomen connecting with his stab vest and went on to slash him in the head with a knife.

The Central Criminal Court heard during last month's sentence hearing that Gda Murphy had “no doubt in his mind” he would be dead today if it weren't for the assistance of emergency service colleagues from Dublin Fire Brigade, who pulled Lee Quinn away from him moments after the knife-wielding attacker had slashed the officer across the head.

Regarding Gda Murphy, Ms Justice Creedon said that his account had been supported by several accounts given by Dublin Fire Brigade.

Passing sentence on both men today, the judge said Gda Murphy had provided a victim impact statement in which he said that he and his colleague had the sole intention of protecting all individuals that day.

Gda Murphy, she said, had maintained that the incident had a detrimental impact on his life and that the event crossed his mind on a daily basis. "Gda Murphy speaks of the confusion he felt when Gavin Quinn attacked him from behind while Lee Quinn was on top of him. He said that without the Dublin Fire Brigade he might have lost his life," she continued.

Lee Quinn, said the judge, had been assessed as being at high risk of reoffending and that he had a propensity for violence. The probation report confirmed that he was a young man with a distorted use of violence, she stated.

Lee Quinn has previous convictions for making threats to kill and threatening and abusive behaviour in a public place.

The aggravating factors in the case of Lee Quinn included that he had consciously brought a knife to the scene and had used it to attack a clearly uniformed guard. "He went on to stab Gda Murphy in the head and would have stabbed him further if he had not been restrained," she added.

Having regard to the gravity of the offence, the judge set a headline sentence of eight years.

In mitigation, the court took into account his guilty plea and reduced the headline sentence of eight years to seven years. She suspended a further year from his sentence on account that he engage with additional services.

Lee Quinn was sentenced to seven years in prison with the final year suspended. It was backdated to when he went into custody on March 20, 2020.

Passing sentence on Gavin Quinn, Ms Justice Creedon observed that the defendant had denied assaulting and restraining Gda Murphy. She added that Gavin Quinn maintained that he had drunk a bottle of whisky and consumed two grams of cocaine so he could not recall the details of the offence.

The judge said that Gavin Quinn had limited insight and awareness of the injuries to the victim and that he had a capacity for violent offending.

Gavin Quinn's previous convictions include assault and the production of a knife.

Ms Justice Creedon set the headline sentence at four years.

In addition, the court took into account his guilty plea and the apologies offered through his barrister.

The judge imposed a sentence of four years imprisonment on Gavin Quinn with the final year suspended on account of his guilty plea.

She further reduced the three-year sentence by six months on account that he engage with probation services.

His two-and-a-half year sentence was backdated to June 5, 2020.