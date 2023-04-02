Two Co Antrim women accused of ‘joyriding’ and crashing stolen van into a wall

Two alleged joyriders who crashed a stolen van into a wall have appeared in court.

Appearing in court in Ballymena via videolink from police custody, Zoe Leanne Davidson (33) and Louise Craig (23) confirmed they understood the charges against them.

Craig, from Cafe Lane in Ballymoney was charged with four offences while Davidson, listed as no fixed abode, Ballymoney, was charged with six offences arising from events on March 24 this year.

Louise Craig

Davidson is accused of stealing a transit van which damaged a wall, driving while banned, having no insurance, driving while unfit, failing to provide a specimen and possessing the class C diazepam.

Her alleged passenger Craig was charged with allowing herself to be carried in the van, attempting to damage a police cell van, assaulting a constable and possessing class C drugs diazepam and zopiclone.

Giving evidence on Monday, a police constable described how the van’s owner reported his vehicle was missing from the driveway of his home.

A short time later, a neighbour called cops about a van crashing into the wall and that “he believed a female was driving”.

Zoe Davidson

Officers allege that Davidson’s “speech was slurred and she was unsteady in her feet” while Craig “was in the passenger seat”.

Searches uncovered strips of diazepam and zopiclone. The court was told while Davidson refused to provide a breath specimen in custody, Craig tried to break the windows of a police cell van and lashed out at an arresting officer.

Davidson’s barrister confirmed he was not applying for bail and accordingly, she was remanded in custody.

Craig was released on bail to reside at an approved address.

Both women are due back in court on April 17.