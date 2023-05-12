Two brothers allegedly produced a pole and bike saddle during fight in Finglas

Glen Ward and Eric O’Driscoll are charged with violent disorder

Two brothers accused of violent disorder after a group of men gathered in Finglas last summer have been further charged with producing a bicycle saddle and pole during a fight.

Glen Ward (30) and his brother Eric O’Driscoll (21) had their cases adjourned for the preparation of books of evidence.

The date of their next court appearance was not revealed in open court, after a court was previously told there was “a serious threat” on the life of Mr O’Driscoll.

The brothers, both with addresses in Finglas, are charged with violent disorder on August 9, last year.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the junction of Cardiffsbridge Road and Deanstown Green at around 5pm that day.

The men appeared before Blanchardstown District Court earlier this week where Garda Dwayne O’Brien gave evidence of further charging Mr O’Driscoll.

Garda Sean Kelly told the court he further charged Mr Ward. The new charges relate to an allegation that the men produced a bicycle saddle and pole during a fight, in a manner likely to intimidate another person and capable of inflicting serious injury.

The court heard the DPP had directed jury trial on the charges, and Judge Gerard Jones adjourned the cases for the books of evidence.

At an earlier court hearing, Garda Kieran Moloney said that gardaí received numerous reports of a group of men with knives and pitchforks at the junction of Cardiffsbridge Road and Deanstown Green.

There was “even mention of a firearm”, the garda alleged.

The court had heard that gardaí went to the scene, and the group began to disperse.

The brothers were arrested after gardaí viewed CCTV footage of the incident.

Mr Ward and Mr O’Driscoll have not yet indicated how they intend pleading to the charges. Three other men are also before the courts charged over the incident.