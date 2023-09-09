Two arrested over assault and false imprisonment of man (40s) in Dublin

One man has since been charged and appeared before court this morning.

Two men were arrested by gardai investigating the false imprisonment and assault of a man in his 40s in west Dublin.

The incident occurred on Friday, July 21.

Both men, aged in their 20s, were arrested on Thursday and held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Garda stations in Dublin.

One man has since been charged and appeared before court this morning. The other man was released without charge.

“Gardaí in Clondalkin arrested two men in relation to an investigation into the false imprisonment and assault of a man (40s) in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on 21st July 2023,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Both men were arrested on Thursday, 7th September 2023 and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Garda stations in Dublin.

“One man has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Saturday 9th September 2023 at 10.30am.

“The second man was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” they added.