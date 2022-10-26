Two arrested as gardaí seize €250,000 of herbal cannabis and €4,500 cash in Wexford

Two premises were searched in the Enniscorthy and Bunclody areas as part of ongoing investigations targeting an organised crime group operating in the Wexford area.

Some of the drugs seized by the gardaí

Some of the drugs seized by gardaí in the raids

Some of the drugs seized by the gardaí

Two men were arrested in Wexford on Tuesday after gardaí and Revenue seized a huge haul of drugs worth of €250,000.

Two premises were searched in Enniscorthy and Bunclody as part of ongoing probes targeting an organised crime group operating in the Wexford area.

The joint operation was conducted by Revenue Customs Service staff, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Enniscorthy Divisional Drugs Unit.

Some of the drugs seized by gardaí in the raids

A garda spokesperson said herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €256,000, pending analysis, was seized along with €4,500 cash.

One of the two men arrested is in his 40s while the other is in his 20s.

Some of the drugs seized by the gardaí

Both were detained at Enniscorthy Garda station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations in relation to the seizure are ongoing.