TV presenter Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh’s personal injury case against RTE is struck out

Television and radio presenter Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh’s High Court personal injuries action against RTÉ has been struck out.

The development signals the end of her legal disputes with the national broadcaster, which had been ongoing since 2020.

The Irish Independent has learned the case was quietly struck out last Friday, just weeks after Ms Ní Chofaigh (51) withdrew a related employment case against RTÉ at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in which she had alleged she was the victim of sexual harassment.

Neither RTÉ nor the Nationwide presenter’s legal representatives would comment on the striking-out of the High Court action.

However, an RTÉ source said there was no settlement involved in the discontinuation of the case.

The precise details of the lawsuit were never aired in open court, but the WRC heard earlier this year the High Court claim involved a “duplication” of matters raised in the now-withdrawn employment case.

The High Court has jurisdiction to hear claims for damages in excess of €60,000 in personal injury cases.

The presenter has been tight-lipped about both cases and did not respond when given the opportunity to comment yesterday.

According to an RTÉ source, the lawsuit and associated WRC case stemmed from comments made by a colleague which Ms Ní Chofaigh felt were sleazy and demeaning.

She made a formal complaint but felt her career suffered and that she was underused after filing the grievance, the source said.

An investigation took place but the outcome is unknown.

The WRC was told an investigation report included the names of three people, including one “public figure”.

Ms Ní Chofaigh lodged her WRC complaint under the Employment Equality Act, alleging discrimination by way of harassment in July 2019 and subsequent victimisation.

The accusations were denied by RTÉ.

Despite filing two cases against RTÉ, Ms Ní Chofaigh has continued to work for the national broadcaster.

Last May, while the WRC claim was still live, RTÉ said she would be continuing in her role with Nationwide.

Ms Ní Chofaigh issued the High Court proceedings in April 2020 and filed her WRC complaint a few weeks later.

Colleagues said they were not surprised that the High Court action had been struck out following the withdrawal of the WRC case.

A four-day WRC hearing had been scheduled to take place in August.

However, on the morning it was due to begin, her barrister said the claim was being withdrawn.

A statement agreed between the parties said: “The claimant withdraws her proceedings before the Workplace Relations Commission.

“The claimant withdraws her allegations of discrimination against the respondent.

“The claimant accepts the outcome of the RTÉ investigation processes in respect of all matters.

“The parties confirm they are both satisfied to have reached agreement to draw a line in the sand and move on from these matters in light of their ongoing working relationship.

“The claimant confirms no compensation was paid to her in the context of the agreement.”

RTÉ previously held an internal inquiry following complaints from the presenter that she had been sexually harassed by another staff member in the 1990s.

Ms Ní Chofaigh joined Nationwide in 2020, having previously featured in The Afternoon Show, The All Ireland Talent Show and Celebrity Bainisteoir.