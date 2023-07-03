‘Trusted confidant' of gang boss Christy Keane admits laundering thousands in crime cash

Dermot McManus (53) pleaded guilty to three charges relating to money laundering offences

A "trusted confidant" of Limerick crime boss Christy Keane has admitted to laundering tens of thousands in crime cash after his arrest as part of a major garda operation in Limerick, while his partner has seen charges against her dropped.

Before the Special Criminal Court today, Dermot McManus (53), Keating Park, Killalee, Co Limerick, pleaded guilty to three charges relating to money laundering offences.

On June 17, 2020, he handled sums of cash worth €28,550 and £11,795, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether this was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Between January 1, 2018, and June 17, 2020, he handled or used money credited to an account in his own name at the Limerick and District Credit Union, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether it was the proceeds of criminal conduct. He also pleaded guilty to handling a white Mercedes Sprinter van between June 2, 2020, and May 23, 2021.

The matter has been adjourned to October 16 next for sentencing, while a previous bail condition that McManus observe a curfew between 10pm and 7am has been lifted.

McManus’ partner, Terese Halpin (50), of the same address, was charged with possession of the same cash sums and allowing a Permanent TSB account to be used for handling the proceeds of crime.

Dominic McGinn SC, on behalf of the State, said that a nolle prosequi could be entered on these matters, and the charges against Ms Halpin were dropped.

During a previous bail hearing it was alleged that Dermot McManus is an associate of the Keane crime gang who were described as one of Ireland's "most vicious and ruthless" gangs.

Det Gda John Sheahan told Fiona Murphy SC, prosecuting, that the accused is a known close associate of Christy Keane, who was described as a leader of the Keane organised crime group (OCG) in Limerick.

Det Gda Sheahan said the Keane OCG are involved in the distribution of drugs and firearms on both a national and international level.

The detective said this gang were traditionally based in St Mary's Park but are now located in the Garryowen area of the city.

The court heard they were once associated with members of the Collopy gang but are now separate entities although no dispute occurred between them.

The three judges were told this gang was involved in a feud with the McCarthy/Dundon crime group since 2000, with feud related incidents dating as far back as 1993.

The offences linked to this feud included 19 murders, 15 attempted murders, 38 firearm seizures, 35 explosives recovered as well as over 2,000 rounds of ammunition being seized, the court heard.

The detective also described the accused as a "trusted confidant" of Christy Keane.

The detective said he had no doubt that the accused is a trusted associate of the Keane OCG, which he described as "one of the most vicious and ruthless crime groups in the State" who utilise many individuals to do their bidding.

Det Gda Sheahan said that at the time of his arrest the accused asked a family member present to ring Christy Keane and inform him of his arrest.

McManus’ arrest followed what gardaí described as a “significant development” in Operation Coronation, which targeted organised crime in Co Limerick.

Detective Garda John Sheahan gave evidence that after a search warrant was obtained for Keating Park in June 2020, €28,550 was found in socks on top of a wardrobe while an amount of cash in sterling was discovered in a jacket pocket.

Det Gda Sheahan said Manus told gardaí he had bought the Mercedes Sprinter in Northern Ireland but that the accused's only regular income was a disability payment and that he had never filed a revenue return or paid income tax.

In September 2021, gardaí carried out 65 raids in the county as part of the same operation, involving soldiers, detectives, customs officers and over 300 local gardaí, with 12 people arrested.