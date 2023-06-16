Trucker was sacked after ‘urgent diarrhoea’ incident in loading bay

The company argued that the firmness of the stool discovered by one of Edward Riordan’s colleagues was inconsistent with diarrhoea.

A truck driver alleged to have put the future of his employer at risk by defecating in a client's loading bay during an “urgent diarrhoea” incident has told the Workplace Relations Commission he decided not to tell anyone about it because he thought it would wash away in a thunderstorm.

His employer, however, has challenged a report that the complainant had suffered a “gastrointestinal flare”, arguing that the firmness of the stool discovered by one of his colleagues was inconsistent with diarrhoea.

Edward Riordan has accused his former employer, the Limerick-based All Star Logistics Ltd, of discriminating against him on the grounds of age and disability by hiring a younger driver, cutting his hours and then sacking him in the wake of the loading bay incident, which he said was brought on by a peptic ulcer condition.

His former boss, who denies discrimination, said Mr Riordan put two dozen jobs and the future of the logistics firm at risk by jeopardising its relationship with its client, Flextronics in Cork – likening defecation in the loading bay to doing the same “at the front door of your house”.

“I was told I was caught on camera going to the toilet under the truck, that was three weeks later,” he said.

“I said yes, it did happen. I got a pain in my stomach, there was no toilet – the only thing I could do was to go under the truck. If I had to go through two buildings to get to the toilet there was no way I’d have made it,” Mr O’Riordan said.

Mr Riordan, who said he is due to turn 73 at his next birthday, said he had been hospitalised after suffering a “weakness” at work in a hotel when he was 17 or 18.

He was diagnosed with a peptic ulcer, but said his condition improved when he stopped smoking and that he was able to manage by taking medication, right up to September 2022, he said.

Mr Riordan’s barrister, Thomas Wallace-O’Donnell BL, submitted a report from his client’s GP stating that the complainant had suffered a “gastrointestinal flare” that month associated with “cramping and an urgent need to pass a bowel movement”.

The tribunal was told that the nearest bathrooms to the loading dock at Flextronic were between 60 and 90 seconds away.

“At that time I couldn’t have lasted ten seconds,” Mr Riordan said.

The doctor’s note presented by the complainant side was challenged by the company in legal submissions, with its representative, Ellen Walsh of Peninsula Business Services, arguing that the firmness of the stool discovered by one of Mr Riordan’s colleagues was inconsistent with diarrhoea.

“As far as I was concerned, it was diarrhoea,” Mr Riordan said in evidence.

In cross-examination, Ms Walsh asked how it was that a colleague of the complainant found “solid” excrement in the loading dock.

“I thought it would be washed away in 20 minutes. Is her word to be taken over mine?” Mr Riordan said.

Questioned further on why he did not use tissues he had in a bag in the cab of the lorry to clean up, he said: “I couldn’t pick that up with tissues, in fairness, in a thunderstorm.”

He said he did not report the matter to staff on the Flextronic site because it was the last run of the day and there was nobody there except the two Polish workers who unloaded his lorry.

“Why not contact your employer,” Ms Walsh asked.

“It wasn’t a big issue, I thought,” Mr Riordan replied.

Helen Kelleher, another truck driver working for the company, said she went to remove a piece of wood from the loading bay to avoid a puncture while backing in, and brought it to a Flextronic worker to dispose of.

“One of the lads said: “What’s stuck to the timber?” I saw there was excrement on it and I just picked it up.

"With that the Flex employee said he’d have to report it to health and safety. I went into the toilet to wash my hands,” she said.

The tribunal heard Mr Riordan was later identified on CCTV and admitted responsibility.

“If you would take it that excrement can have a consistency, that there’s a spectrum of consistencies – you can have absolutely liquid and – I’ve been struggling to think how to describe the other other end, an absolutely solid piece of faeces… where on that spectrum would you put it? Would it be like mashed potato?” Mr Wallace-O’Donnell asked.

“I suppose it would, yes,” Ms Kelleher replied.

The tribunal was told that an instruction was passed from the company’s management to its transport manager not to assign Mr Riordan to driving jobs after the defecation incident.

Mr Riordan said he was only told that business was “quiet” at the time and only learned that an “issue” was being made of what happened when he approached his employer three weeks later.

“You suspended him before you ever mentioned this to him,” Mr Wallace O’Donnell said to the company’s HR manager, Caroline Murphy.

“When we found out about this incident we immediately stopped the drives because of how serious the nature of it was,” she said.

Ms Murphy said the gross misconduct finding made against Mr Riordan that had been the reason for dismissal was not based solely on the fact that Mr Riordan had defecated in the loading bay but the fact that he had failed to either clean it up or report the matter to Flextronics or his own employer.

“It would have been totally understandable – an accident happened, couldn’t help it, and we would have notified our customer of what happened,” she said.

The company’s managing director Paudie Murphy, denied discrimination on either age or disability grounds, stating that he had hired Mr Riordan at the age of 70, and that it was cheaper to employ drivers past retirement age because of the lower rate of employer’s PRSI.

Mr Murphy said Mr Riordan had failed to declare that he was taking any medication, or that he had the peptic ulcer disorder in two medical forms he signed and had made no mention of it until a disciplinary meeting was held.

“To say no-one would see it on the loading bay – that’s like saying no-one would see it at the front door of your house, it’s a warehouse, everything goes in and out of the loading bay,” Mr Murphy said.

“[He was] lazy and careless. He didn’t care. When I asked did he care about our reputation, the other staff, his exact words were: “Why would I?” It’s unbelievable, and to come around and accuse us of this [discrimination], I just can’t get my head around it,” Mr Murphy said.

The complainant side argued there had been defects in the investigation, disciplinary and appeals process leading to Mr Riordan’s dismissal; while the firm maintained this was not relevant to a claim brought under equality legislation and that no discriminatory link had been established.

Adjudicating officer Ewa Sobanska is now considering her decision in the matter after concluding the hearing of the case yesterday afternoon, and will deliver her decision in writing to the parties in due course.