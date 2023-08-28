Trucker found with nearly €2m of cannabis ‘elaborately’ concealed in roof, court told

The truck was x-rayed by a scanning machine which showed an anomaly in the roof

A truck driver was found with nearly €2 million worth of cannabis “elaborately” concealed in the roof of a trailer while bringing a consignment of fruit and vegetables into Dublin Port, it is alleged.

Father-of-seven Paul Lennon (60) was stopped by gardai who were investigating a suspected drug importing operation by a transnational organised crime group.

Mr Lennon, who denies any involvement, was remanded in custody with consent to €5,000 bail when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

The accused, from Punchbowl, Gort, Co Galway, is charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell or supply at the port last Friday, August 25.

Garda Gavin Curran of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau told Judge Susan Fay Mr Lennon was charged at 10.34pm on Saturday at Store Street station and made no reply after caution.

Objecting to bail, Gda Curran said he believed the accused was a flight risk. He said an operation had been instigated with the assistance of the Irish Customs Services.

Gardai were in receipt of confidential information that a crime group were using a Galway-registered Scania truck to bring a large quantity of drugs from Cherbourg to Dublin Port, Gda Curran said.

A truck driven by Mr Lennon was intercepted by customs and detained at 10.50pm on Friday, for examination.

The truck was x-rayed by a scanning machine which showed an anomaly in the roof. This was a sophisticated and “elaborate concealment” of man-made steel trays spanning the length of the 40-foot trailer.

The garda said they contained 189 half-kilo vacuum packed packages of cannabis. They had an estimated combined value of €1.9m subject to analysis, Gda Curran said.

The trailer also contained a legitimate consignment of fruit and vegetables from Rotterdam.

Mr Lennon had earlier travelled from Rosslare to Dunkirk in the same truck with the same trailer. He made no admissions in interview but confirmed that he had been with the truck and trailer “the entirety of the time” he was there and did not unhitch them, the garda said.

Gardai were satisfied the accused was “trusted” by the criminal group. Applying for bail, defence solicitor Philip Denieffe said his client was presumed innocent.

Mr Lennon actively gave his own account in interview and “outright denied any knowledge of or involvement in the offence,” Mr Denieffe said.

The accused had told gardai there were lengthy periods of time, up to six hours, when he was away from the truck and trailer.

Mr Denieffe said gardai had no evidence Mr Lennon was connected to any criminal group or “trusted” by them, and he vehemently denied this.

He was on social welfare, had worked part time in international haulage and had “considerable” ties to the jurisdiction.

The accused had health issues, was of very limited means and had no trappings of wealth.

“His life would be entirely turned upside down if he were remanded in custody, his family rely on him,” Mr Denieffe said.

Judge Fay granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €100 and an independent surety of €5,000.

Under conditions, he must surrender his passport, be contactable by phone, live at his home address and sign on at a garda station.

He was remanded to Cloverhill District Court on September 1.