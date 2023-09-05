Trial set for man facing firearms offence over machine gun component in Dublin Airport luggage

Registered firearms trader Patrick O'Mahony Jr (53) of Ballyrameen, Castlemaine, Co. Kerry faces a single charge

A military enthusiast will face trial in February accused of unlawfully possessing an "essential component" for a machine gun in his luggage at Dublin Airport following a trip to America.

Registered firearms trader Patrick O'Mahony Jr (53) of Ballyrameen, Castlemaine, Co. Kerry faces a single charge for possessing a bolt from a Browning machine gun at Terminal 2 on November 28, 2021.

He appeared at Dublin District Court on Tuesday when Judge John Hughes ordered that his non-jury trial, expected to take at least one day, be heard on February 1.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed summary disposal of the case at the district court level, not in the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

Outlining the allegations, Garda Sharon Breen told an earlier hearing that customs officers searched O'Mahony's luggage and found suspected firearms parts, which were later sent for examination, but only one was relevant.

She said the bolt was an "essential component" for a Browning machine gun, a prohibited firearm.

Mr O'Mahony was interviewed and explained it was for a "historical firearm", and the court heard he was a registered firearms trader, but the judge noted, "not for something like this".

He had brought the item back following a trip to Florida in the United States.

Garda Breen agreed with the defence that Mr O'Mahony co-operated from the outset, and gardaí found everything was in order at his business.

The defence pleaded with the judge to accept jurisdiction, saying the component was for an antique 1919 gun.

HIs solicitor added that the "military enthusiast" intended to display it at his business in rare components and historical firearms. He also said the accused had no other parts to enable him to construct the firearm mechanism.

The garda did not suspect anything sinister, and the accused was interested in military components.

A co-defendant, another registered firearms dealer, who faced similar charges was sent to the Circuit Court and received a six-month suspended sentence earlier this year after pleading guilty.