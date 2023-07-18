Trial of two men accused of theft and deception at Carlow post office to get underway

They are also charged with the attempted theft of the old age pension of Peadar Doyle totalling €246 on January 21, 2022.

The trial of two men charged with deception and theft at a Carlow post office in January last year is due to get underway tomorrow.

Declan Haughney (41) of Pollerton Road, Carlow and Gareth Coakley (37) of John Sweeney Park, Carlow are charged with attempted deception at Hosey’s post office on Staplestown Road, Carlow town.

They are also charged with the attempted theft of the old age pension of Peadar Doyle totalling €246 on January 21, 2022.

Both charges are contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

The men have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Peadar Doyle

Mr Coakley wore a grey jacket and dark trousers and Mr Haughney was dressed in a navy shirt and black trousers. The defendants sat apart throughout the commencement of the case in Carlow Circuit Court today.

The case is due to start in full at 10.30am tomorrow before a jury of nine men and three women.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly addressed the jury panel today, informing them that the court case they would hear, as he understood, will be an “unusual case involving unusual features".

Prosecution Counsel Niall Storan (BL) instructed by State solicitor Susan Maher informed the court that the case was “likely to run into the tail end of next week” and that there would be 15 lay witnesses and more than 14 gardai of all rank and file would be giving evidence.

Defence Counsel David Roberts (BL) represents Mr Haughney while Defence Counsel Richard Downey (BL) appears for Mr Coakley and both are instructed by Joseph Farrell solicitor.