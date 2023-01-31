Trial of two men accused of robbery in which Detective Adrian Donohoe was shot dead to begin

Det Gda Adrian Donohoe (41) was on an armed escort at the time of the raid when he was shot dead

The trial of two men charged in connection with an armed raid ten years ago during which a garda detective was shot dead will open tomorrow.

James Flynn (32) and Brendan Treanor (34) are accused of robbery at Lordship credit union near Dundalk in Co Louth on January 25, 2013.

They are also charged with conspiracy to commit burglary between September 2012 and two days before the credit union robbery.

Det Gda Adrian Donohoe (41) was on an armed escort at the time of the raid when he was shot dead.

Mr Flynn, of Ravensglen in Newry, Co Down, and Mr Treanor of Castletown Road in Dundalk, Co Louth, appeared before the Special Criminal Court this morning.

Brendan Grehan SC, for the State, said the prosecution was ready to formally open the case tomorrow.

He said it would be an extensive opening and set out an extensive roadmap for what will be "quite a complex case".

The court was told senior counsel Lorcan Staines would deliver the opening address and that it is expected to take the whole day.

Sean Guerin SC, defending Mr Treanor, said there would be an application to sever the charges, to separate the allegations of conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery.

Mr Flynn's defence counsel Bernard Condon SC said they would be joining in this application.

The trial will start before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the non-jury court, tomorrow morning.

Both men are charged with robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew on January 25, 2013.

They are also accused of conspiring with one another, Aaron Brady and others to enter residential premises as trespassers with the intention of stealing the keys of the householders motor between September 11, 2012 and January 23, 2013.

Aaron Brady (31), previously of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, is currently serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 40 years imprisonment after being convicted of the capital murder of Det Gda Donohoe.