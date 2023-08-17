Trial of man accused of shooting Cork-born Bishop to death in his bed adjourned

He faces 35 years to life in prison if found guilty of shooting the bishop five times in his bed

The trial of a man accused of the murder of Cork-born Bishop David O’Connell in LA has been adjourned until October.

Carlos Medina (61) has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the Brooklodge native at his home in Hacienda Heights in February.

Medina, who was married to the late bishop’s housekeeper, appeared at the Los Angeles Criminal Justice Center for a preliminary trial hearing yesterday.

However, the case was adjourned and the hearing will continue in October.

The judge must rule on whether there is enough evidence to proceed with the case.

Mr Medina faces a single "187A" charge under the Californian penal code, suggesting that he planned the murder.

He faces 35 years to life in prison if found guilty of shooting the bishop five times in his bed.

'Bishop Dave’, as he was known, served as a priest and bishop in LA County for nearly half a century.

The 69-year-old, who was originally from Glanmire in Cork, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest in his home in Hacienda Heights, around 30km east of downtown LA.

Medina, who was arrested two days after the murder, following a standoff with LA police, allegedly made an initial confession to the murder.

He then entered a not-guilty plea at an arraignment hearing in March but faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.

At a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 10, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón laid out the forensic evidence against Medina.

Investigators contend that Medina shot Bishop O'Connell with a .38 handgun multiple times while the Irish bishop was asleep in bed.

Announcing the charges against Medina on February 22, Gascón described Bishop O'Connell's murder as a "brutal act of violence" against a man who "dedicated his life to making our neighbourhoods safer, healthier, and always serving with love and compassion".

"Charging Mr Medina will never repair the tremendous harm that was caused by this callous act, but it does take us one step closer to accountability," Gascón said in February.

Since his arrest, Medina has been held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles while his wife, who was Bishop O'Connell's housekeeper, reportedly left the family home and is staying with friends.

Bishop O'Connell was known as the ‘Peacemaker’ for his efforts during the LA riots in 1992 after a jury acquitted four white police officers of charges connected with the severe beating of African-American man Rodney King.

The Irish-born bishop was also remembered for his work advocating for immigrants in the United States. More than 5,000 people attended his funeral in February.

Ahead of his funeral Pope Francis extended his “heartfelt condolences” in a special telegram, in which the Pope praised the late bishop for his years of devotion and service.

The message was read by Archbishop José H. Gomez at a memorial Mass for O’Connell in St John Vianney Church, Hacienda Heights and was signed by Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely and tragic death of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, His Holiness Pope Francis sends heartfelt condolences and the assurance of his spiritual closeness to you, the clergy, religious, and lay faithful of the Archdiocese,” it read.

The pope praised O’Connell’s ministry as a priest and bishop for being “marked especially by his profound concern for the poor, immigrants, and those in need, his efforts to uphold the sanctity and dignity of God’s gift of life, and his zeal for fostering solidarity, cooperation, and peace within the local community.”

Francis also prayed that those honouring O’Connell’s memory will “be confirmed in the resolve to reject the ways of violence and overcome evil with good.”

“To those gathered for the Mass of Christian burial and to all who mourn Bishop O’Connell’s loss in the sure hope of the resurrection, the Holy Father cordially imparts his blessing as a pledge of peace and consolation in the Lord,” the telegram concluded.