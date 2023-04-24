Trial of man accused of murdering youth worker Lisa Thompson set for next year

Ms Thompson, a 52-year-old youth worker, was found dead in her home having suffered multiple stab wounds.

A trial date has been fixed for next year for a 38-year-old man charged with the murder of mother-of-two Lisa Thompson in Dublin last year.

Brian McHugh (38), of Cairn Court, Poppintree, Ballymun, is charged with the murder of Ms Thompson at Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, on May 10, 2022.

A co-accused, Deirdre Arnold (40), Briarfield Grove, Kilbarrack, Dublin, is charged with impeding the prosecution or apprehension of the alleged murderer of Lisa Thompson between May 9 and July 11, 2022.

At the Central Criminal Court today, Mr Justice Paul McDermott fixed a trial date of February 26, 2024, with case management to be completed by July 21 this year. The trial is expected to last four weeks.