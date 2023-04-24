Trial of man accused of murdering youth worker Lisa Thompson set for next year
Ms Thompson, a 52-year-old youth worker, was found dead in her home having suffered multiple stab wounds.
A trial date has been fixed for next year for a 38-year-old man charged with the murder of mother-of-two Lisa Thompson in Dublin last year.
Ms Thompson, a 52-year-old youth worker, was found dead in her home having suffered multiple stab wounds.
Brian McHugh (38), of Cairn Court, Poppintree, Ballymun, is charged with the murder of Ms Thompson at Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, on May 10, 2022.
Read more
A co-accused, Deirdre Arnold (40), Briarfield Grove, Kilbarrack, Dublin, is charged with impeding the prosecution or apprehension of the alleged murderer of Lisa Thompson between May 9 and July 11, 2022.
At the Central Criminal Court today, Mr Justice Paul McDermott fixed a trial date of February 26, 2024, with case management to be completed by July 21 this year. The trial is expected to last four weeks.
Today's Headlines
killer jailed | Man jailed for nine years for stabbing Jamie Higgins to death in nightclub
Murder accused | Trial of man accused of murdering youth worker Lisa Thompson set for next year
NIGHTMARE | Illegally evicted mum’s car burnt out and belongings ‘destroyed’ and dumped
Terrifying moment French skier falls down glacier crevasse and survives goes viral
'CRITICAL CONDITION' | Man arrested as woman (60s) found with ‘serious injuries’ in Monaghan
Renewed Appeal | Gardaí 'concerned’ for missing Carlow man John Coakley
Electric dreams | China’s all-electric BYD crossover arrives in Ireland with prices starting at €37,128
rip | Strictly stars pay tribute to ‘brilliant’ Len Goodman after his death at 78
DOWD AND OUT | Jonathan Dowdall and dad Patrick could be released from prison in ‘a matter of weeks’
Knives Out | Man (40s) charged over knife robbery attempt in Dublin shop