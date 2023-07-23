Trial of man accused of murdering Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin in India to be expedited

Danielle (28), from Buncrana, Co Donegal, was murdered in March 2017

The trial of a man accused of the rape and murder of backpacker Danielle McLaughlin is to be expedited and her mother is now preparing to travel to India for the proceedings.

Last week, the High Court in Goa, India, denied Vikat Bhagat bail and pledged the case would be concluded within a year.

Danielle (28), from Buncrana, Co Donegal, was murdered in March 2017. Her body was found in a field between the Agonda and Canacona beaches in south Goa. Vikat Bhagat was charged with her rape and murder. He denies the charge.

On Friday, the criminal case was before the Indian courts and heard from several witnesses. The case, which has been beset with delays, will continue on August 7.

Danielle’s mother, Andrea Brannigan, told the Sunday Independent she is relieved the prosecution is finally “gathering pace”. She intends to travel to India for its conclusion, as soon as she has more information.

“I will go over for the end of the trial. I would certainly like to be there for the verdict. Finally, on Friday, the case made some progress and the trial seems to be properly under way, after so many delays. I am very relieved that he did not get bail,” she said.

In June 2022, diplomats from Ireland and England travelled to Goa and met the chief minister there to discuss Danielle’s murder and the delays. Vikat Bhagat’s trial began in July 2017. The court has sat for about half an hour, once a month, for a couple of years.

Ms Brannigan, who met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar over her daughter’s case in 2018, has repeatedly called on the Government to intervene in the case.

For Ms Brannigan and Danielle’s four sisters, life is on hold until there is a conclusion to the trial, she said.

“We haven’t been able to come to terms with our loss properly. How can we? I am hopeful that finally now, things are moving in the right direction with the trial,” she added.​

Bhagat’s trial has been delayed for various reasons, including his legal challenge to wearing handcuffs, which began in January 2019. Before this, he was engaged in a lengthy legal battle to be released on bail because of delays caused by Covid-19, which ultimately failed.

Ms Brannigan has kept the last text she received from her daughter. Dated March 13, 2017, it reads: “I’m safe. I’m with my friend Vikat and others.”

Bhagat has been described by police in India as a gang member and has convictions for theft. Danielle knew nothing of his criminal past. She had met him the year before when visiting India and had struck up a friendship.