Travel ban for Tallaght man (27) charged over €180,000 drugs seizure

A man charged over a seizure of more than €180,000 worth of a variety of drugs in Tallaght in Dublin has been granted bail with a travel ban.

Lee Morgan (27), of Kilmartin Green, Tallaght, was arrested on Saturday by gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team and detained under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Kevin Street garda station.

He was charged with unlawfully possessing cocaine, cannabis, MDMA and ketamine and having them for sale or supply in his room at his address on June 3, contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Judge Michele Finan set his bond at €1,000, which must be lodged, with a €5,000 independent surety yet to be approved. She remanded him in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Morgan faced objections to bail when he appeared before at Dublin District Court today.

Garda Karl Byrne said Mr Morgan “made no reply” to the charges.

Objecting to bail, Gda Byrne voiced flight risk concerns.

He told Judge Finan that the total value of the seizure was more than €180,000. It was alleged the drugs were in Mr Morgan’s bedroom, which was separate from and at the rear of the house.

The garda said more than €5,000 was in the accused’s bedroom.

Gda Byrne said the accused was unemployed but not getting social welfare. He also alleged that the accused had travelled to Turkey in April, and “I don’t know how it was financed”.

He agreed with defence counsel Kevin McCrave that the accused had never been in trouble before, and there was no record of warrants.

He accepted that Mr Morgan had lived at his address all his life and that his parents had come to the hearing.

Mr McCrave told the court that his client’s travel documents were now in garda possession, and he submitted that a refusal of bail could mean his client would be in custody for a year before his trial.

On taking up bail, the accused must not apply for a new passport or travel documents, he must also remain in Dublin and “stay out of Dublin Airport and not attempt to travel”. He will also have to sign on daily at a garda station on his release.

Legal aid was granted.