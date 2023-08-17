Trainee electrician (25) struck man in the face in row over milkshake

Judge Gerard Jones ordered Lynch to pay €1,000 in compensation to the victim and said he would strike out the charge

A trainee electrician struck another man in the face after a foolish argument about a milkshake, a court has heard.

Sean Lynch (25) had thrown a milkshake at the victim and then assaulted him, after the victim had thrown a bit of the milkshake back at him.

Lynch left the victim with a small cut to his lip and a loose tooth following the roadside assault.

Judge Gerard Jones ordered Lynch to pay €1,000 in compensation to the victim and said he would strike out the charge, leaving the defendant without a conviction.

Lynch, of Marewood Crescent in Ballymun, admitted seriously assaulting another man outside a shop at Coolquay, The Ward, on March 24, 2022.

Garda Ciaran Moloney told Blanchardstown District Court there had been an incident in which a milkshake was thrown by the defendant from a vehicle outside the Spar at Coolquay shortly before 6pm on the day in question.

Gda Moloney told the court the injured party had thrown a little bit of the milkshake back at the car.

The defendant then got out of the vehicle and there was a row between the two men. The victim was struck in the face.

The victim suffered a loose tooth and a slight cut to his bottom lip, Gda Moloney said.

The court heard the victim made two visits to the dentist, one of which was for an emergency consultation, at a cost of €150, and he had his tooth glued back together.

He had recovered fully from the incident.

The injured party reported the assault to gardaí and Gda Moloney said Lynch was subsequently arrested and interviewed.

He made admissions about the assault during the interview and he was apologetic about what had happened, the garda said.

The court heard the defendant had no previous convictions.

In a victim impact statement, the injured party said he was willing to accept an apology from Lynch.

Defence solicitor Daniel Cahalane said Lynch had offered a sincere apology to the victim, it had been accepted, and the pair had shaken hands.

Mr Cahalane said Lynch was working as a trainee electrician and he asked the judge to leave him without a conviction, as a conviction could jeopardise his future career.

Mr Cahalane said Lynch would need some time to save the compensation, and he asked for the case to be adjourned for six months.

Judge Jones adjourned the matter to a date in December, saying that if the compensation was not paid, Lynch would be convicted and fined.

“It’s up to him,” Judge Jones told the court.