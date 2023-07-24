Trainee doctor caught with cocaine at Dublin music festival spared criminal record

Judge Michele Finan told Kelly “everybody makes mistakes” and struck the case out

​A trainee doctor caught with cocaine at the Forbidden Fruit music festival in Dublin has been spared a criminal record.

Andrew Kelly (26) had three deals of the drug on him when he was arrested at the event and admitted he was going to share it with friends.

Judge Michele Finan told Kelly “everybody makes mistakes” and struck the case out after he made a €1,500 charity donation.

Kelly, of Treesdale, Stillorgan, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were on duty at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, on June 3 this year when they encountered the accused.

He was found in possession of a single tablet of ecstasy and when arrested and taken to a garda station, he was also found to have three deal bags of cocaine on him.

The accused admitted he had the cocaine for use among a closed group of friends, showed remorse and said he was sorry for the offence.

Effectively one person would buy the drugs and hold them for the others, the court heard.

The prosecuting garda told the judge he had no reason to believe the accused would ever come before the court again.

Defence solicitor Matthew Kenny said his client, who was training to be a doctor, “should know better”.

Kelly had a “great profession ahead of him” and he “shouldn’t have done what he did”, Mr Kenny said.

“This has been quite a sobering experience for him,” the solicitor said, asking the judge for leniency.

Kelly brought €500 to court to offer as a charity donation but the judge said she required a €1,500 payment if a conviction were to be avoided.

After this was paid, she told the accused: “Everybody makes mistakes, it’s behind you now, draw a line underneath it.” Before striking the charges out, the judge added: “Be very careful, your future is very precious.” ​

The charges were under section 15 and 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.