Train worker punched unconscious man in Connolly Station during drunken brawl

A train station contract worker punched a man who was lying unconscious on a platform after “the red mist” descended in a drink-fuelled brawl, a court heard.

Dean Beatty (32) got involved after his friend was first randomly attacked by the victim who started the fight as he got off a train.

However, Beatty’s actions went “far beyond” defence as he struck the victim while he lay on the ground.

Judge Bryan Smyth gave Beatty a six-month suspended sentence.

Beatty, of Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, Co Louth, pleaded guilty to violent disorder in the incident at Connolly Station, Dublin on June 4, 2021.

A garda sergeant told Dublin District Court Beatty and a number of co-accused interacted with a group of females on Platform 7 at the station at 8.20pm.

A fight broke out and then escalated.

Beatty and a friend of his got involved with the original aggressor, who was knocked unconscious onto the ground, the sergeant said.

CCTV footage showed Beatty’s actions went “far beyond self-defence” as the man was on the ground, being punched and kicked by Beatty and another man.

When arrested, Beatty made admissions and identified himself on the CCTV.

The accused had previous public order convictions.

The incident started when the injured party got off a train, went up to the co-accused Beatty was with, and for no reason, punched him on the nose, causing an injury, defence solicitor Peter Connolly said.

“My client was intoxicated at the time and went to the other man’s aid,” Mr Connolly said.

He said he punched the original aggressor a number of times and his involvement was restricted to that.

The fact that the injured party was an aggressor did not excuse the actions of anybody involved in this behaviour at a train station, the solicitor said.

Beatty had been working on contract in the train station at the time and was summarily dismissed after the incident, Mr Connolly said.

Beatty had paid a penalty for what happened in a number of ways. He probably had an issue with alcohol and he had not touched a drop since.

“It was a random thing, a guy gets off a train, he punches his friend, (Beatty) sees this blood injury and the red mist, with alcohol, descends,” Mr Connolly said.

Beatty had done a data technician course and was due to start an apprenticeship. ​