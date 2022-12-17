Top solicitor and niece of Charlie Haughey admits traffic violation

The lawyer, who is ex Taoiseach Charlie Haughey’s niece, was stopped driving a commercial vehicle without a certificate of roadworthiness

Caoimhe Haughey with an address in Trim Co. Meath admitted to the charge — © Paddy Cummins

A LEADING medical malpractice solicitor has admitted using a commercial vehicle without a certificate of roadworthiness.

Caoimhe Haughey (52) had her case adjourned by Judge John Brennan to a date next May for finalisation.

The defendant, with an address at Steeple Manor, Trim, Co Meath, admitted that she used a commercial or (CVR) vehicle when there was not in force a certificate of road worthiness.

The incident took place at Nicholas Street, Christchurch, Dublin 8 on December 12, 2019.

Garda Eoghan O'Neill told Blanchardstown District court that on the day in question he stopped a 151-registered vehicle.

Gda O'Neill said the certificate of roadworthiness on the car had expired.

Gda O'Neill said he had not noted the period of expiry of the certificate.

The court heard that Haughey had no previous convictions.

Haughey's defence lawyer said it was his understanding that the certificate had expired only a number of days.

He said that on disclosure of this matter Haughey had rectified the situation within seven days of being stopped.

He said this was an explanation, but not an excuse, from his client.

The lawyer said that Haughey had moved to a rural area, and he asked the judge to note a plea and to adjourn sentencing.

Asked by Judge Brennan if there was "a penalty points issue behind it", the lawyer said that there was.

Judge Brennan said this was a minor enough matter and he adjourned the case to next May.

Haughey is a niece of former Taoiseach Charles J Haughey. She is a leading personal injury and medical malpractice solicitor, and is the principal of CM Haughey Solicitors.

In recent years, Haughey's high-profile clients have included a couple who terminated their pregnancy after a misleading test suggested the presence of a fatal fetal abnormality, and the husband of a woman who died during surgery for an ectopic pregnancy.

She has also acted for a number of women in the CervicalCheck cancer scandal.