Tipperary woman jailed after being caught driving uninsured for the 16th time

Marilyn Byrne (37) was also put off the road for another 20 years when she admitted motoring charges.
Blanchardstown District Court

Marilyn Byrne, with an address in Tipperary, had a chronic drug problem but had been doing well. Stock image

A banned driver caught on the road without insurance for the 16th time has been jailed for five months.

A court heard she had a drug problem and relapsed after finding a friend dead.

Byrne, of Stable Lane, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, pleaded guilty to uninsured and unlicensed driving and giving gardaí a false name.

Blanchardstown District Court heard she was stopped at Keating’s Park, Rathcoole, Co Dublin on February 12, 2021. She was arrested when she gave a false name and was taken to Clondalkin garda station.

Byrne had 85 prior convictions, including 15 for driving without insurance. She was on a 12-year disqualification when stopped and had previously been sentenced.

She had a chronic drug problem but had been doing well, her lawyer said. However, an incident happened where she found her friend dead and was first on the scene.

As a result, Byrne fell back into addiction, her lawyer said.

Judge Gerard Jones made the five-month sentence concurrent to a prison term Byrne was already serving.


