Tipperary woman jailed after being caught driving uninsured for the 16th time
A banned driver caught on the road without insurance for the 16th time has been jailed for five months.
Marilyn Byrne (37) was also put off the road for another 20 years when she admitted motoring charges.
A court heard she had a drug problem and relapsed after finding a friend dead.
Byrne, of Stable Lane, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, pleaded guilty to uninsured and unlicensed driving and giving gardaí a false name.
Read more
Blanchardstown District Court heard she was stopped at Keating’s Park, Rathcoole, Co Dublin on February 12, 2021. She was arrested when she gave a false name and was taken to Clondalkin garda station.
Byrne had 85 prior convictions, including 15 for driving without insurance. She was on a 12-year disqualification when stopped and had previously been sentenced.
She had a chronic drug problem but had been doing well, her lawyer said. However, an incident happened where she found her friend dead and was first on the scene.
As a result, Byrne fell back into addiction, her lawyer said.
Judge Gerard Jones made the five-month sentence concurrent to a prison term Byrne was already serving.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder