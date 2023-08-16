Tipperary man jailed after dogs found ‘without water’ and ‘unable to walk’

William O’Reilly of Clonmel was jailed for four months

A Tipperary man (44) has jailed for four months and banned from owning or keeping dogs for ten-years after animals in his care were neglected.

William O’Reilly, with an address at Heywood Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, appeared in Clonmel District Court at the end of last month where he admitted offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

Judge Brian O’Shea sentenced the accused to two months imprisonment on each of two counts, with both sentences to run consecutively. He also imposed a 10-year disqualification from keeping dogs.

The case was taken by gardaí following a joint-agency search operation involving Revenue Customs Service, the ISPCA and the Irish Defence Forces.

During the operation, ISPCA Inspectors Alice Lacey and Emma Carroll seized a total of 17 dogs, 11 of which were not claimed.

Malnourished dog

The dogs to which charges related were a male Lurcher with open wounds and cuts on various parts of his body, a female Whippet in poor condition which was in heat and being chased by several dogs.

Four Terrier pups, aged no more than 10 weeks, were confined in a dark stable without access to water.

Inspector Lacey of the ISPCA described the terrible state of the animals when they were rescued.

“It was sad to see the dogs as they were originally found. The injured Lurcher was also in poor body condition, he was unable to walk and cried in pain as he was carried to an ISPCA vehicle.

“The Whippet’s ribs and pin bones were evident, and she was extremely anxious, screeching in distress to get away from the male dogs that were chasing her.

Lurcher

“This is a reminder to anyone who neglects animals, that they will be brought before the courts. If you take on the responsibility to have animals, then you have a duty to look after them. It’s that simple,” Ms Lacey said.

The court heard evidence from Garda Steven Robinson of Clonmel station who described the condition in which the dogs were found and Inspector Lacey also took the stand to outline the findings of a veterinary examination.

She said the vet believed the injuries were likely caused by another animal, were infected, and that a large amount of dirt around the wounds indicated the dog lay on a hard, dirty surface after trauma was received.

Judge O’Shea stated: “the condition of the dogs was a disgrace”.

All the animals were transported to a veterinary practice for treatment before being brought into ISPCA care.

Once rehabilitated, all dogs and puppies were responsibly rehomed, where they are now being cared for.

“Both myself and my colleague would like to thank An Garda Síochána for the immense work put into this case alongside the ISPCA,” Inspector Lacey added.