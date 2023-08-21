Tipperary man (54) sent for trial after €1.26m cocaine haul at Dublin Port

John Joseph Carey (54) had a book of evidence served on him at Dublin District Court

John Carey of Rathanny, Golf Links Road, Tipperary town, Co Tipperary, charged with possession of cocaine for sale or supply

​A man has been sent for trial on drugs charges following the seizure of an estimated €1.26m worth of cocaine at Dublin Port.

John Joseph Carey (54) had a book of evidence served on him at Dublin District Court.

Judge Bryan Smyth sent him forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Carey, with an address at Rathanny, Golf Links Road, Tipperary town, Co Tipperary, is charged with possession of cocaine and having more than €13,000 worth of the drug with intent to sell or supply.

The charges follow the seizure of cocaine from a vehicle at New Customs House, Promenade Road, Dublin Port, on October 10, 2022.

State solicitor Rory Staines said the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the accused being returned for trial to the next sitting of the circuit court.

Judge Smyth gave Mr Carey the formal notice that he had 14 days to furnish the prosecution with any alibi details.

Asked if he understood the alibi warning, Mr Carey replied: “Yes.” He was not otherwise required to address the court and has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

The judge ordered the prosecution to disclose the accused’s garda interview video to the defence.

He extended free legal aid to cover a barrister in the circuit court, after hearing there had been no change in the accused’s financial circumstances.

Mr Carey was remanded on continuing bail, under existing terms with no state objections. He is due to appear in court again in October.

At the time of the seizure, gardaí said it was made as part of ongoing investigations, where a joint operation was conducted involving personnel from the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau. The operation resulted in a vehicle being stopped and searched in Dublin Port, leading to the discovery of 18kg of cocaine.

A customs service dog was also utilised during the search.