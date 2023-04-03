Timothy Schofield found guilty of sex abuse as Phillip says ‘I no longer have a brother’

He was charged with 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019.

TV presenter Phillip Schofield has welcomed the guilty verdicts in the case of his brother Timothy for sexually abusing a teenage boy, saying: “As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother”.

Timothy Schofield (54) was today found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy over a period of three years.

A jury at Exeter Crown Court found him guilty of all counts with a majority of 10-2 after more than five-and-a-half hours of deliberation.

He denied the charges but was convicted of three counts of causing a child to watch sexual activity, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, three of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual activity with a child.

Schofield, a civilian police worker from Bath, told the jury he had watched pornography with the boy, who he insisted was aged over 16 at that time, and they had masturbated while sat apart, but denied performing sexual acts on the teenager.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Bristol Crown Court on May 19.

Phillip Schofield welcomed guilty verdict in case of his brother Timothy — © WireImage

In a statement released by his lawyer after his brother Timothy was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy, Phillip Schofield said: “My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected.

“If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my brother, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family.

“These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”