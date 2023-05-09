TikTok star livestreams arrest after she was caught drinking in parked car

Priya Sahi (29), known as ‘Queen Bee’ on the social media site, was spotted drinking behind the wheel of her Audi outside an Asda in Swindon last October.

An “out of control” TikTok star who livestreamed her arrest after she was caught drinking in her car has admitted to racially harassing a Polish police officer.

Priya Sahi (29), known as ‘Queen Bee’ on the social media site, was spotted drinking behind the wheel of her Audi outside an Asda in Swindon last October.

The influencer was removed from the vehicle and handcuffed as she broadcasted the incident to her followers on TikTok Live.

A video of the incident shows Sahi being questioned by PC Marcin Kozak and a colleague, with Sahi repeatedly asking to speak with the other officer as she couldn’t understand Kozak’s English.

Watch: TikTok influencer gets arrested for drinking in a parked car

The inebriated woman grew confrontational when she was asked by PC Kozak, who originally joined Wiltshire Police in 2018 as the force's first Polish community support officer, not to smoke in her car while they inspected her licence.

“Don’t care. I’m allowed to smoke as much as I want, thank you very much. I know my rights,” she responded before admitting: “No offence but I’m a bit drunk. I’m fully admitting it, yes I am. I’ve been drinking and whatever it is.”

Sahi could then be heard shouting: “I've got no keys in my ignition, no keys in my ignition. I'm allowed to park up and drink. I'm not driving, so what are you arresting me for?”

The TikTok stream continued as PC Kozak’s colleague pointed out multiple bottles of alcohol that were present in Sahi’s car.

In custody, the influencer told PC Kozak to “learn English you European whatever you are”, which resulted in her being further arrested for a public order offence.

Sahi pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated Section 4A Public Order Act charge at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Prosecutor Keith Ballinger said the defendant has a previous conviction for racially aggravated assault dating back to 2015.

In a victim personal statement, PC Kozak spoke of the impact comments about his nationality had on him.

He said he “did not even feel human” after Sahi’s remarks.

“I'm a serving officer and Polish national. It took hard work and courage to become a police officer, I had to prove I speak good enough English and pass tests; I work to exactly the same criteria as my British colleagues. Almost every day I'm subject to some sort of derogatory comment,” he added.

Defence solicitor Sandeep Kaushal said Sahi wishes to extend an apology to PC Kozak.

He said his client feels “embarrassed” by her words and was going through a "traumatic time" when the incident took place.

Mr Kaushal added that she "spiralled completely out of control" when she was arrested.

The court heard how Sahi was convicted of failing to provide a breath sample in relation to this incident. She appeared in court the following day after being remanded in custody overnight.

In a separate incident, she was arrested on suspicion of drink driving - but again failed to do a breath test. She later admitted the charge.

Sahi is currently serving two concurrent driving disqualifications and has accrued hundreds of pounds worth of fines as a result.

The magistrates imposed a fine of £80 due to her limited means, while she must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.