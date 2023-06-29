Thug who threatened ex-partner with knife and make shift flamethrower jailed for year

Jordan Brown told her to “beg for her life” while he held a knife to her throat

A man who threatened his ex-partner with a knife and a make shift flamethrower as he ordered her to “beg for your life” was handed jail sentences totalling 12 months today.

Ballymena Magistrates Court that Jordan Brown was on bail for setting fire to a car and jailing the 25-year-old, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the offences warranted consecutive sentences.

Imposing eight months for the domestic assault and four months for the arson, the judge told Brown he was “lucky not to be in the Crown Court.”

At an earlier hearing Brown, from Woodburn Walk in Carrick, entered guilty pleas to two counts of assault and one of making a threat to kill arising from events on 2 December last year and to an offence of arson relating to a fire attack on a car on 26 February last year.

A prosecuting lay outlined how the victim of the arson attack saw a silver Peugeot 206 driving past her house in the early hours of the morning and a few minutes later, a “figure” appeared from around the corner.

The male smashed a window, poured accelerant through the window and then set it on fire, running away as flames engulfed the car.

While police and fire crews were at the scene, a silver 206 drove past and when officers stopped and spoke to the driver, who turned out to be the defendant, they noted a “strong smell of petrol.”

When Brown’s mobile phone was examined, officers uncovered text messages from a person TN saying “I need to know it’s smoked.”

The lawyer said Brown was arrested, charged and bailed for that offence in November but was then involved in the domestic violent incident on 2 December.

She told the court how the victim contacted police in the early hours to report she had been attacked by her ex-partner.

The victim outlined to cops how Brown arrived at her home “demanding entry” and fearing he would damage the door, she let him in.

Once inside an “aggressive and threatening” Brown told her “I’m going to burn your f****** house down with you in it” before arming himself with a knife which he held to her throat and told her to “beg for her life.”

“Tell me you love me or I’m going to slit your throat,” Brown ordered but he “threw the knife away” when his three-year-old son came out of his bedroom.

While the complainant was in another room, Brown “set fire to the mattress” and struck the complainant with an “elbow to the face”, but she managed to put the fire out with a glass of water

“The defendant is then lifted an aerosol can and lit the spray, aiming the flames at her face,” said the lawyer adding that in addition to any sentence, the PPS would also request a restraining order.

Defence counsel Mark Farrell conceded at the outset that the cases “clearly deserve custodial sentences, there’s no argument about that” but added that as well as credit for pleading guilty and saving the victims from having to give evidence.

DJ Broderick asked whether the victim of the arson was also a previous partner but the lawyer revealed that fire had been set “at the request” of another person.

Jailing Brown, the judge said the fact there was no “personal animosity” in the arson “that of itself is quite sinister.”

In addition to the jail sentences, DJ Broderick also imposed a two year restraining order.