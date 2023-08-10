Thug who brutally attacked new fiancée after engagement night out avoids jail

Brian Richards thought she was flirting with a waiter, and when they got back to her home after the meal, he attacked her

A Co Antrim man who assaulted his fiancee after a night out celebrating their engagement was sentenced today.

Brian Richards was handed two years on probation and 100 hours of community service.

The 47-year-old, from Browndod Road in Ballyclare, pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting the woman occasioning her actual bodily harm on September 4, 2021.

Belfast Crown Court heard that Richards and the injured party met on a dating site in April 2021. He proposed in August and on September 4 they went out to a restaurant to celebrate.

During this, Richards thought she was flirting with a waiter, and when they got back to her home after the meal, he attacked her.

The assault began in the kitchen, with Richards approaching her and grabbing her neck. As she struggled to breathe, he held her neck for around a minute before letting her go.

He then pulled her to the ground by her hair, and when she managed to get up, he again grabbed her around the neck. At this point, the woman could feel herself losing consciousness. She was brought to the ground again and Richards punched her in the face six times.

When she got up, she went to the bathroom and was sick. Richards then followed her and bit her on the ear as she lay on the floor pretending to have passed out.

After leaving the bathroom, she noticed Richards had taken her phone. He asked for the access code, which she gave him, and observed clumps of her hair on the floor.

The woman didn't seek medical attention that night but sustained bruising to her eye, jaw, leg, arm and buttocks, which she took images of her on phone.

She also suffered a cut lip and an injury to her nose in the attack, which was branded as "disgraceful" and "sustained" by Judge Mark Reel.

The woman remained with Richards for around a fortnight before ending the relationship.

Richards, who has been divorced twice, was arrested and interviewed by police in November 2021.

He claimed that the woman had consumed too much alcohol and drugs, alleging she had attacked him and he was defending himself.

Richards also denied punching her, choking her and pulling her hair, and when quizzed on how she sustained the injuries, told police she had fallen over due to alcohol and suffered hair loss as a result of stress.

Defence barrister Tom MacCreanor said that despite minimising his actions, his client, who is no longer engaged to the victim, "now fully accepts the prosecution case”.

Mr MacCreanor added that Richards has expressed his "shame and regret for his behaviour and what he did" which will "live with him for the rest of his life”.

He outlined Richards’ "very impressive" work record and revealed he has sought voluntary counselling to deal with issues in his life, including depression and anxiety, as well as binge drinking.

The judge noted that Richards told a probation officer he believed his mental health deteriorated during lockdown and his alcohol consumption increased.

Richards also said that he believed he and his ex were a negative influence on each other due to their heavy drinking.

Judge Reel noted that while the woman’s physical injuries were minor, the attack has resulted in "significant psychological harm”.

He added: "She has been left feeling vulnerable and isolated by this offence, committed by someone in whom she had reposed so much trust."

Judge Reel also imposed a two-year restraining order which bans Richards from contacting or harassing the woman, as well as warning him that any breaches or re-offending would result in a return to court.

In addition, he was ordered to pay his former fiancée £2,000 compensation.