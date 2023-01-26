Thug James McKinley who battered ex partner six weeks after she gave birth to discover his fate

Mum of three Louise suffered a broken nose, shattered cheekbone, a fractured skull and had 12 teeth knocked out, saying she believed she was ‘going to die’

Woman-beating thug James McKinley will discover his fate this week for battering his ex-partner three years ago.

The 32-year-old will be sentenced today at Belfast Crown Court for a prolonged attack on Louise Gilmore who had just given birth to his baby a few weeks previous.

Last week, Louise told the Sunday World the impact of the savage and cowardly attack will stay with her for the rest of her life.

And she revealed she had spent four days in hospital over Christmas after suffering bleeding which she attributes to injuries sustained from McKinley.

In November 2019, monster McKinley repeatedly bashed her head on the cistern of a toilet, punched and kicked her and while she lay unconscious, smashed bottles over her and jumped on top of her pelvis.

Louise made headlines across the world when she posted a video of her injuries online just after the attack.

The then 30-year-old mum of three suffered a broken nose, shattered cheekbone, a fractured skull and had 12 teeth knocked out, saying she believed she was “going to die”.

The west Belfast woman was stretchered from the Clonavogie Gardens home she shared with her children.

Her then 12-year-old son was present during the ordeal which lasted more than four hours and left her with slash marks to her legs and wrists, and severe bruising to her face and body.

The video went viral and was shared more than 11,000 times and viewed by a million people and the images caused shock and widespread revulsion.

Last week she revealed she had been rushed to hospital over the Christmas period.

“I had a haemorrhage and was found unconscious on my bedroom floor by my son,” says Louise.

“I spent four days in hospital and was almost in a coma because of it. It’s because of internal damage which I suffered when that monster attacked me.

“It just shows I will continue to live with pain for the rest of my life. He has devastated my life and devastated my family.

“I don’t think any sentence he gets this week will be enough because of what he has done to me. I lost my kids because of him plus I won’t be able to have anymore kids because of him.”

McKinley pleaded guilty in November at Belfast Crown Court just as his trial was about to begin.

With a jury already sworn in, McKinley was rearraigned on two charges, one of criminal damage to her phone and a second charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on November 22 2019.

McKinley had been facing more serious charges including threats to kill, common assault, and attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife and hurley with intent to commit an indictable offence.

But with him admitting a single count of assault and criminal damage, the PPS agreed those offences would remain on the books.

In the aftermath of the attack she turned to drugs to deal with the constant pain and her life spiralled out of control.

“I’m doing much better but it’s a long road,” says Louise. “I’m back at Muay Thai kickboxing classes. I used to be a champion at that.

“I’m working hard with my social worker who has been brilliant. She’s been with me all the way and has had to go through all the bad things I’ve been going through.

“I’m feeling that I’m finally going to get the justice I need for my head to process what’s burned in my brain.

“His face will be everywhere and everyone will know what he did to me. He’s a monster. “If I’m being honest I’d skin him alive if I got the chance. He has destroyed me and my family.”

Where you can get help

Domestic abuse is not just physical. If your partner or loved one is being threatening, controlling, violent or abusive towards you, this is a crime.

For more information on the different forms of domestic abuse visit https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe/protecting-yourself/domestic-abuse

If you are suffering at the hands of an abusive partner or family member or worried about someone you love who might be, please report to the police on 101 or in an emergency always dial 999.

If it is an emergency and you’ve dialled 999 but cannot speak then stay on the line and press 55 when prompted, then cough or tap in response to the operator’s queries. This is called the ‘silent solution’.

A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual violence, now or in the past on 0808 802 1414.