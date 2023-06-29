Three young Balbriggan men jailed over abusive and aggressive behaviour to gardaí

All three had previous convictions, the court heard

Three men became highly abusive and aggressive toward gardaí, said “f**k off you p***ks” to them, tried to entice others to accost them and made a threat to cause damage to the garda station, a court has heard.

Jeffrey Bangu (20), Sami Mokhtari (20) and Bakuani Diasivi (23) were loitering and refused to leave an area when told to do so.

Judge Dermot Dempsey jailed the men, giving Bangu five months and sentencing Mokhtari and Diasivi to four months in prison.

Bangu, and Diasivi, both of Cardy Rock Crescent in Balbriggan, and Mokhtari, of Hamlet Lane in Balbriggan, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour and failing to follow garda directions on August 28, 2021.

Garda Eoin O’Reilly told Swords District Court he went to Castle Mill Shopping Centre in Balbriggan following an assistance call from his colleagues.

Gda O’Reilly said there were a number of males in the area, who were highly irate, and very aggressive toward gardaí and members of the public.

Gda O’Reilly said he told Bangu to desist and leave the area, but he remained highly abusive. He resisted arrest, swinging his arms to stop gardaí placing handcuffs on him.

In relation to Mokhtari, Gda O’Reilly said he and his colleague were arresting Bangu when Mokhtari tried to interfere, telling gardaí “f**k off you p***ks”. He was told to leave the area, but failed to do so.

Diasivi was jeering at gardaí and loitering and was directed to leave the area, Garda Daniel Lynch said. He became irate and tried to entice the gang to accost gardaí.

Diasivi also turned up at the garda station, demanding the release of a prisoner, and threatening to cause damage to the station.

All three had previous convictions, the court heard.

Bangu’s defence lawyer, Gerard Kennedy, said his client was living at home with his mother, and he asked the judge to be lenient.

Mokhtari accepted responsibility for his behaviour and regretted the incident, his lawyer Annette Kealy said.

Ms Kealy said that Mokhtari was now working and hoping to get his safe pass.

Ms Kealy, also representing Diasivi, said he worked as an apprentice panel beater. He was ashamed of his actions, and wished to apologise to gardaí.

Jailing the men, Judge Dempsey said they had been treated with kid gloves for long enough and it had not had any effect.