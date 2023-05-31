Three suspected members of burglary gang arrested after high-speed Dublin chase
The car then sped from the Ballinteer area and travelled onto the M50, where it was pursued by a number of garda vehicles for around 10 minutes.
Three suspected members of a notorious burglary gang are in custody this afternoon after they were arrested following a terrifying pursuit with gardaí in south Dublin.
Gardaí became aware of an attempted break-in at a home in Ballinteer at lunchtime today.
Officers noticed that the car involved in the break-in was a vehicle wanted in connection with multiple recent burglaries in south Dublin and Co Meath.
It is a high-powered Audi that has been observed with numerous false number plates including them brazenly using a registration plate number belonging to an official Garda vehicle.
The car then sped from the Ballinteer area and travelled onto the M50, where it was pursued by a number of Garda vehicles for around 10 minutes.
There was multiple incidents of dangerous driving on the motorway, which continued after the culprits left the M50 at the Tallaght exit.
The chase continued into the Glenview area of Tallaght.
A short time later, the criminals abandoned their car but were arrested seconds later after a short foot pursuit.
The garda air support and dog unit assisted in the dramatic operation, which is being described by senior sources as “highly significant”.
The three suspects are being questioned at south Dublin Garda stations this afternoon.
