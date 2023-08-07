Three men charged following massive €4.2m cocaine seizure in Cork

The three – two Albanians and a Romanian – appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court following their arrest

There were no applications for bail made on behalf of any of the men

Three men have been charged following a €4.2m cocaine seizure in Cork.

The three – two Albanians and a Romanian – appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court following their arrest on Saturday at Dunkettle on the outskirts of the city.

It is alleged that 60kg of the drug was seized following a major Garda and Revenue Commissioners/Customs and Excise operation.

Brothers Gentjan Dodaj and Donatel Dodaj of Paradise Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath, were charged alongside Daniel Afedoaei of Slí an Aifreann, Athlone, Co Westmeath with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for sale or supply on August 5 at Richmond, Dunkettle, Co Cork.

Judge Treasa Kelly was told that none of the three men made any reply to gardaí when formally charged.

Detective Garda Gavin Curran gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in the case of Gentjan Dodaj (39).

He charged the Albanian national at Togher Garda Station in Cork city at 6.52pm on Sunday.

Sergeant Pat Lyons applied for a remand in custody pending his next appearance before Cork District Court on August 14.

Mr Dodaj, who was wearing a black top and slacks, did not speak during the brief hearing.

Judge Kelly granted him free legal aid after she heard he had been in the process of setting up a business but was now without any income or assets.

Det Garda Val Russell gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in the case of Daniel Afedoaei (22).

He charged Mr Afedoaei, who is a Romanian national, at Gurranabraher garda station in Cork.

Solicitor Dara Hayden made an application for legal aid in the case.

He said his client had been working as a mechanic but was of limited means.

Judge Kelly granted legal aid to Mr Afedoaei who was also remanded in custody to appear again on August 14.

The court was told an interpreter was required to assist Albanian national Donatel Dodaj (22).

Solicitor Shane Collins Daly said that his client only arrived in the State four weeks ago.

Since then he had been living with his older brother who was the first named accused.

Mr Dodaj was also assigned free legal aid and remanded in custody to appear before the court again by video link on August 14.

Bail applications were not made in relation to any of the three men.