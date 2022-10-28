Three men accused of violent disorder in Finglas pictured as they are remanded on bail

Glen Ward (29), his brother Eric O'Driscoll (20) and Darragh Collopy (19) were remanded on continuing bail to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on a date after Christmas.

THREE men charged with violent disorder after a large group of people allegedly holding knives and pitchforks gathered in Finglas last summer have had their cases adjourned for DPP's directions.

Glen Ward (29), his brother Eric O'Driscoll (20) and Darragh Collopy (19) were remanded on continuing bail to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on a date after Christmas.

A court previously heard that the men were arrested after gardai viewed CCTV footage of an incident in Finglas village.

This morning, Mr Ward, with an address at Deanstown Way, Mr O'Driscoll, of Deanstown Green, and Mr Collopy, of Cardiffsbridge Avenue, all in Finglas, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court charged with violent disorder.

The incident allegedly took place shortly before 5pm on August 9, 2022.

Judge David McHugh heard that DPP's directions were outstanding on the charges.

The judge remanded the men on continuing bail to a date in 2023 for DPP's directions on the charges.

At an earlier court hearing, Garda Kieran Moloney said that gardai received numerous reports of a group of men with knives and pitchforks at the junction of Cardiffsbridge Road and Deanstown Green.

There was "even mention of a firearm", the garda alleged.

The court had heard that gardai went to the scene, and the large gathering began to disperse.

Gda Moloney said officers viewed CCTV footage, and a number of men were arrested and charged.

So far, five men have appeared in court charged in relation to the incident. Two of them are due back before the court next week.

All five men are on bail on the charges. As part of their bail conditions, they have been ordered to sign on at their local garda station, not to associate with each other and not to loiter around Cardiffsbridge Road in Finglas.

A lawyer for Mr Ward and Mr O'Driscoll had asked that their bail conditions "not be read out for certain reasons". He previously told the court that gardai were aware of these reasons.