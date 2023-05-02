Three Dublin men accused of raping woman in Belfast hotel acquitted of all charges

The PPS offered no evidence against them

Three Dublin men accused of the gang rape of a woman in a Belfast hotel room were today acquitted of all charges after the PPS offered no evidence against them.

Sitting side by side in the dock of Craigavon Crown Court, Conor Lawlor, Jake O’Sullivan and Cameron Kynes all confirmed they were ready for their trial and accordingly, 12 jurors were sworn.

Prosecuting KC Philip Mateer told them however that he had “taken instructions not to offer any evidence against any of the accused” in relation to any of the charges against them.

The three defendants are:

Conor Lawlor (20) from the Bannow Road;

Jake O’Sullivan (18), from Barnamore Grove and

Cameron Kynes (18), from St. Jarlath Road.

Lawlor and Kynes had been charged of vaginal rape, sexual assault and sexual assault by penetration arising from an incident at the Balmoral Hotel on 2 April last year while O’Sullivan was charged with oral rape and the sexual assault offences.

Previous courts have heard how the trio were arrested shortly after the night porter at the Balmoral Hotel made a 999 call just after 3am on 2 April when the complainant alleged she had been raped.

According to the complainant, she had met the defendants in a bar in Belfast and “liked one of them” so went back to his hotel but then she “passed out” and awoke to find them “pulling her dress off,” claimed a police officer during an earlier hearing.

According to the police case, all three assaulted her with their fingers and while O’Sullivan is alleged to have forced her to perform a sex act, the other two are alleged to have had full sexual intercourse without her consent.

The court also heard allegations the defendants “had been recording the incident on mobile phones” with police in possession of some of that footage.

In court today, Judge Patrick Lynch KC explained to the jury that having been brought to court to face charges, the defendants were legally entitled to have formal not guilty verdicts recorded against their names.

Their oath was to come to verdicts according to the evidence but as no evidence had been offered, the jury had to enter verdicts of “not guilty by direction.”

With their names cleared, Judge Lynch told the defendants they were free to leave the dock.