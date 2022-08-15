This is the Co Down pervert found drunk near a creche, accused of buying alcohol for kids

John Broome has been charged with 11 counts of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (Sopo) over two days this month

This is the paedophile who was found drunk near a creche in Co Down and is accused of buying alcohol for children.

John Broome has been charged with 11 counts of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (Sopo) over two days this month — most of them drink-related.

The 47-year-old appeared in court last Thursday via video-link from police custody.

It is alleged he loitered close to a play park while under the influence.

Objecting to Broome being freed on bail, a constable told the court police were “highly concerned about the defendant’s behaviour”.

“Police have identified that in exactly the same manner as the defendant’s index offending, he has again supplied alcohol to a person under 18 and has attended in close proximity to child-focused areas,” said the constable.

He argued that the alleged breaches would give the defendant access to “adolescents and that will inevitably present him with an opportunity to commit contact sexual offences as per his previous offences”.

The constable said despite alcohol abuse being identified as an underlying cause of Broome’s offending, “he has shown no intention to address his alcohol dependency and decision making”.

A defence solicitor submitted that while Broome was close to the creche, “there’s no suggestion that he was doing anything”, arguing that with a stringent package of conditions, he could be freed.

But the judge ruled that out and said that if convicted, Broome would be “also in breach of a suspended sentence, so bail is refused”.

Broome, from Station Road in Castlewellan, was remanded into custody with the case adjourned until later this month.