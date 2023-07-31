Thief with 22 convictions who walked out of shop with television jailed

He picked up a TV and left the shop without making any payment. He was stopped by staff outside and the TV was recovered, fit for sale.

Jason Maughan was jailed for four months. Stock image

A thief walked out of an electrical store carrying a TV in a crime that “wasn’t particularly sophisticated,” a court heard.

Father-of-five Jason Maughan was jailed for four months after a court heard he had 22 previous theft convictions.

Judge Patricia Cronin said she had to take account of Maughan’s previous record but made the four months concurrent with another prison term he is already serving.

Maughan, with an address at a B&B on Dublin’s Gardiner Street, pleaded guilty.

Dublin District Court heard he went into DID Electrical on Mountjoy Square on December 2, 2021.

He picked up a TV and left the shop without making any payment. He was stopped by staff outside and the TV was recovered, fit for sale.

“It wasn’t a particularly sophisticated crime,” his solicitor Matthew De Courcy said. “He went into DID, took the TV and walked outside the shop.”

The accused was serving a sentence when he appeared in court, he had a release date next year and was “doing well” in prison, Mr De Courcy said.

He had been through a “particularly tragic period” and had been injured last year but was now recovering.

Mr De Courcy asked Judge Cronin not to extend his client’s time in prison.