Thief who went on shoplifting spree in Blanchardstown was ‘hanging with the wrong crowd’

A cafe worker who stole hundreds of euro worth of clothing during a theft spree had been hanging out with the wrong crowd and was in a bad relationship at the time, a court has heard.

Ana Vorobat (21) broke up with her ex-boyfriend after he went into custody and she was now embarrassed and ashamed at her behaviour.

The matter was before Blanchardstown District Court for sentencing after a judge previously ordered a probation report.

Finalising the matter, Judge John O’Leary ordered Vorobat to enter into a probation bond for one year.

The defendant, with an address at Grange Manor Road in Rathfarnham, had previously admitted stealing clothing worth €145 from Zara; clothing from New Look worth €223; and clothing from Bershka valued at €123, all in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre on May 18, 2022.

She stole Gillette razors, worth €23, from Chemist Warehouse, West End Retail Park, Blanchardstown, on the same date.

She also was caught with a pair of long-nose pliers, which could be used in the course of a theft.

The court heard the defendant had never been in trouble before.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said Vorobat was originally from Romania but came to Ireland five years ago. She completed her Leaving Certificate and was currently working in a coffee shop, Mr MacLoughlin said.

The defendant was hanging around with a bad crowd at the time of this incident and had been in a bad relationship, which ended when her ex-boyfriend went into custody, the court heard.

Mr MacLoughlin said Vorobat was very remorseful about her behaviour, and was very embarrassed and ashamed about it.

The defendant also got an awful shock when she was arrested.

Mr MacLoughlin asked the judge to be as lenient as possible, saying Vorobat was at low risk of reoffending.