Thief who stole child’s e-scooter escapes prison and pays compensation to the victim
A married father of three who stole a child’s e-scooter from the back garden of a family home has escaped jail after paying compensation to the victim.
Levani Dagargulia was “highly intoxicated” at the time and had made a “stupid mistake”, Swords District Court heard as reported in the Fingal Independent.
The defendant, of Glen Ellen Grove, Swords had previously pleaded guilty to trespass and taking the scooter from Glen Ellen Gardens on October 25 last year.
Judge John Brennan said he would comply with an order made by Judge Gerard Jones and apply the Probation Act after €500 compensation was handed over in court.
The court previously heard how Dagargulia had entered the garden of the property through a gate and taken the scooter before the owner saw what happened and confronted the defendant.
The property owner took the scooter back and flagged down Garda Maria Hughes who was on mobile patrol at the time to inform her what had happened.
Garda Hughes said she stopped the defendant a short distance away and when she spoke to him, he was highly intoxicated.
Dagargulia was identified by the injured party as the person who had taken the scooter and he was arrested and charged.
Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy told a previous hearing the defendant, who works as a cleaner and is a married father of three, has never been in trouble before.
He had been drinking heavily on the day and had made a “stupid mistake” but what happened was a “once off”.
Judge Gerard Jones had adjourned the case to September 5th for the defendant to pay €500 compensation to the injured party and directed that if the compensation was not paid then a one month sentence be imposed.
