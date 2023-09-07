Thief who stole €5,000 of goods including two swimming pools promises to repay stores

Joe Joyce (30) promised that he would repay the shops the cost of the goods, some €5,200, if he was given some time to save the money.

A prolific thief who shoplifted more than €5,000 of goods, including two swimming pools which have never been recovered, was stealing to feed addictions to drink and drugs at the time, a court has heard.

Joe Joyce (30) promised that he would repay the shops the cost of the goods, some €5,200, if he was given some time to save the money.

Judge Shalom Binchy ordered Joyce to pay compensation and adjourned sentencing to next March.

Judge Binchy said she will impose a six-month sentence, suspended for two years, and order Joyce to complete 200 hours of community service if the money is paid.

Judge Binchy also imposed a separate and immediate nine-month sentence, suspended for two years.

The defendant, of Springdale Road in Raheny, admitted seven counts of theft.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told Swords District Court Joyce and an accomplice entered Aldi in Swords on July 21, 2022, and placed two swimming pools in a trolley, and walked out of the shop without paying for them.

The pools were worth €1,000, and the property was not recovered.

Sgt McGarrity said Joyce stole rental power tools from Chadwicks Hire Centre in Coolock, valued at €2,456, on July 19, 2021. The property was not recovered and Joyce was identified from CCTV footage.

The sergeant said Joyce also entered JW Hire in Coolock via a side gate that same day, and took an industrial power washer, worth €1,180.

Joyce further admitted stealing cleaning products, worth €528, from Mr Price in Coolock on March 30, 2022, and multi-packs from Lidl in Artane, costing €772, on August 26, 2022, which were recovered.

Sgt McGarrity said that in total, some €5,201 worth of goods stolen by Joyce were not recovered.

The court heard Joyce had 50 previous convictions, including for a large number of theft-related matters.

Defence lawyer Gerard Kennedy said Joyce wished to apologise for his behaviour. Mr Kennedy said Joyce was stealing to feed a drug addiction at the time.

The defendant realised his life was out of control and he was “on a slippery slope” and he had since sought treatment for alcohol and drug addiction.

Mr Kennedy said Joyce and his wife had both had health difficulties and he was also mourning his father, who died earlier this year.

Mr Kennedy asked Judge Binchy to be lenient, saying Joyce was trying to turn his life around.