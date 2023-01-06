Thief told to repay €300 after stealing tip jar from Dublin restaurant within three months
A THIEF who stole a tip jar containing €300 from a Dublin restaurant has been given three months to pay compensation.
Thomas Grace (39) was identified from CCTV footage after he snatched the jar.
Grace, of Mount Olive Road, Kilbarrack, pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to theft.
Garda Joseph Cully told Judge Bryan Smyth he was called to McKenzie’s restaurant, Hanover Quay, Dublin 2 on July 7, 2021.
He was told a tip jar had been stolen from the premises earlier in the day.
CCTV footage was downloaded and gardaí identified Grace. He was later charged and made no reply after caution.
The court heard Grace had a large number of previous convictions, including 26 for theft. Defence solicitor John Quinn accepted his client had an “extensive” previous record.
He had recently been in custody and was only released in the weeks before Christmas.
He was now drug-free and intended paying full compensation for the theft, Mr Quinn said.
He asked the judge to give Grace an opportunity to “get the money together,” and put his “best foot forward”.
