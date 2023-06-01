Thief (23) who took a ‘wacker plate’ from building site now clean from drugs

Judge Paul Kelly imposed a three-month sentence on Dermot Costello.

A young man caught pushing a wacker plate in a wheelbarrow was captured on CCTV taking it from a construction site in north county Dublin, a court heard.

Dermot Costello (23) was now clean from drugs but realised he would need counselling to stay off them.

Judge Paul Kelly imposed a three-month sentence.

The defendant, of Pinewood Green Lawns in Balbriggan, admitted charges of theft and handling stolen property.

Garda Nathan Lowry told Swords District Court that gardaí received a report that three men were pushing a blue wheelbarrow with an industrial wacker plate in it on April 4, 2022.

Gda Lowry said Costello and his two accomplices were identified on CCTV taking the tool from a construction site at Seabank in Balbriggan.

On the handling charge, Garda Conall Shaw said Costello was stopped cycling a stolen mountain bike on March 1. The bike had earlier been taken from Lusk train station.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Costello had a history of depression and anxiety.

She said he suffered with addiction difficulties, but was now clean. Costello was doing his best to get his life back on track, the solicitor added.