Theft suspect arrested with five bicycles, leaf blower, chainsaw and tools in Dublin

The man attempted to flee the scene and was arrested by gardaí a short distance away.

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following a series of thefts in Clontarf, Dublin yesterday morning.

The man was caught with a large number of stolen items including five bicycles, a power washer, chainsaw, leaf blower and various tools, according to a garda spokesperson.

“Shortly before 2am on Sunday morning, gardaí were alerted to an incident on the Malahide Road”, the spokesperson said.

“On arrival at the scene, gardaí observed a man (aged in his 20s) with a number of items that were believed to have been stolen.”

“He was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in North Dublin.

“The male has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.”


