The shocking moment Regency gunmen turned AK47 rifle on Sunday World team

Today, we recount what the Sunday World team witnessed on that horrific day in February 2016.

Liam Byrne carries the coffin at the funeral of his brother David Byrne — © Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The body of David Byrne is removed the Regency Hotel

The Sunday World's photo of two gunmen outside the Regency Hotel and inset, Gerry Hutch

This was the photo of two gunmen at the Regency Hotel that Jonathan Dowdall claimed had Gerry Hutch so rattled two days after the attack which changed the face of Ireland’s underworld.

The image captured by Sunday World photographer Ernie Leslie while a gunman pointed an assault rifle at us showed Kevin ‘Flat Cap’ Murray and another man dressed as a woman running outside the hotel with handguns while David Byrne was being shot dead inside the lobby.

Gunman fleeing the scene at the Regency Hotel

The picture was brought up in the trial of Gerry Hutch with Jonathan Dowdall claiming Hutch met him in park and asked him if he saw the Sunday World.

Dowdall said Hutch was edgy and agitated and told him that he and James Mago Gately had been involved in the Regency attack.

The Sunday World had attended the MGM boxing weigh-in on the day of the attack as we knew key Kinahan cartel figures, including Daniel Kinahan, would be present.

We had been there from earlier that day watching for cartel figures arriving.

Well-known associates of the Kinahan cartel including Liam Roe, David Byrne and his brother Liam made their way into the venue and Daniel Kinahan was inside.

At 2.28pm Kevin ‘Fat Cap’ Murray and the man dressed as a woman left a van and entered the hotel, followed shortly afterwards by men dressed in fake garda boiler suits armed with assault rifles, causing pandemonium inside the hotel.

At this stage we were parked around a corner metres from the entrance to the hotel and soon afterwards we heard a gunshot which we later learned was the first shot to injure David Byrne.

We saw dozens of people running away from the hotel as fast as they could. Some fled on foot towards the Swords Road while others raced off in cars at high speed.

At the same time we turned the corner towards the hotel entrance and saw complete chaos unfold in front of our eyes and heard more gunshots. We later learned those shots killed David Byrne and injured Sean McGovern and Aaron Bolger.

Those who hadn’t escaped by the front of the hotel were running for their lives towards a car park at the back of the hotel.

To our left a group of people huddled in a corner near the hotel terrified they would be targeted. Some used their bodies to try to cover other people in the group and prevent them from being shot.

A few metres ahead of us the hit team’s van was outside the hotel.

The driver was pointing an assault rifle out the window at a man who was cowering down near bushes to the right of the van.

The driver of the van continued to point his weapon out his window as gunshots inside rang out. At the time we couldn’t tell if the gunshots were coming from outside or inside the hotel.

Ernie stopped his jeep when we saw the assault rifle coming out of the driver’s window of the van.

“I stopped to get my camera to take a picture of the gun coming out of the van,” Ernie told the Sunday World this week.

As the chaos was unfolding, two people – flat cap and the man in the wig – ran from a car park at the rear of the hotel.

“As I lifted it up, I noticed someone running back towards the hotel,” Ernie said.

“I don’t know what went through my head; I instinctively went past the gun [in the van] to focus on the people running which looked out of place. I saw Flat Cap’s face and the gun in his hand and took the picture.”

A group of people in that area ran terrified for their lives while screams echoed around us.

Surprisingly, neither of the gunmen wore masks and their faces were clearly visible.

Two gunmen dressed as ERU gardai enter the Regency Hotel

As those two gunmen sprinted towards the van, the driver was still pointing his assault rifle out the window at terrified witnesses.

He soon turned his attention on us spotting we were only metres away. He turned the weapon and pointed it directly at us.

Ernie’s attention was still on ‘Flat Cap’ and the man dressed as a woman but I shouted at him that an assault rifle was being pointed at us from the van.

Fearing he was about to open fire we reversed back.

Flat Cap and the man in the wig briefly returned to the hotel before quickly coming back out.

Someone shouted: “He’s not f***ing in there, go, go, f***ing go.”

He was referring to the fact that the prime target of the attack, Daniel Kinahan, had managed to escape from the hotel.

Ernie managed to take another picture which captured one of the men dressed as gardai making his way to the van.

The hit squad were soon all back in the van which then drove down past the hotel.

Those present were fearful the hit team would continue shooting but instead they drove towards the gated Grace Park Manor apartment block at the back of the hotel directly beside a car park where people had fled in terror.

The killers then waited for what was only about 15 seconds but felt like an eternity as the electronic gates slowly rolled back and let them through the complex.

Clearly, they had carefully planned their attack as the complex needed an electronic fob to open the gates. They escaped through the complex through another entrance on Grace Park Road.

We drove towards the gate but thought better of trying to follow the armed gang through.

David Byrne was shot dead at the Regency Hotel

Around us, groups of shocked witnesses struggled to come to terms with the sheer horror of what had happened.

As we drove back towards the hotel, we watched as onlookers stood around not quite sure what to do.

Then MGM-boxer Anthony Fitzgerald, a friend of the Hutch family, was putting members of his family into a car before speeding from the scene. Days later he quit boxing and he was later targeted in violent incidents believed to have been carried out by Kinahan associates.

Another boxer Jamie Kavanagh, whose father and uncle were killed in gangland hits, appeared to vomit as he made his way to a car in the car park.

Kinahan associate Liam Roe paced around the same car park at the front of the hotel as a group of pals circled around him.

Inside the lobby of the hotel, Liam Byrne stood over the body of his brother distraught at what had unfolded.

Back outside, gardai started to arrive at the scene and spoke to several witnesses.

One well-known gangster told one garda to “f*** off” when he asked him his name.

Other witnesses started shouting at another cameraman who was present. People slowly started to filter out of the hotel several minutes later when they were told the coast was clear. Some gathered in groups, shocked and speechless trying to understand what had happened. Some were crying and others fled from the scene.

The following morning the Sunday World photographed Daniel Kinahan, Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh and Fat Freddie Thompson meeting for a gang summit at the Byrne family home in Crumlin.

That photo was published along with a pixelated picture of Flat Cap and the man in the wig in the following day’s Sunday World.

Jonathan Dowdall claimed he met Gerry Hutch in park in Whitehall after the newspaper went to print and Hutch was “edgy” and asked him if he saw the photo.

“He asked me did I see the papers and I told him I did."

He said Mr Hutch asked if he had seen a picture in the Sunday World of people leaving the Regency on the day of the shooting.

Dowdall said he told him who he thought the gunman in the wig looked like and Mr Hutch said the same - "young Patrick."

It was later pointed out to Dowdall that the picture had been pixelated at the time which made it hard to understand how he could have thought the gunman in the wig looked like Patrick based on that picture.

Dowdall also claimed it was at this meeting that Hutch told him he was involved in the Regency attack.

Retaliation by the Kinahan side was swift with Gerry’s Hutch’s brother Eddie Snr shot dead at his home in Dublin just three days after the Regency attack.

As of today 18 murders have been attributed to the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

Based on the Ernie’s image of Flat Cap and the man in the wig, the State directed that Murray and Patrick Hutch be charged with the killing.

Murray died before he could be extradited from his native Northern Ireland while the trial of Patrick Hutch - whose brother Gary had been shot dead by the cartel in Spain in 2015 - got underway in 2018.

It ended more than a year later, with Hutch walking free from court after the State dropped its prosecution against him.

It had been widely believed the prosecution would be dropped following the tragic suicide of lead investigator Det Supt Colm Fox in the middle of the trial.