The New IRA leaders who met Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch over Kinahan feud

A dissident chief who met with Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch during a bugged meeting in the North was compromised by an MI5 spy at the time, the Sunday World can reveal.

The Regency murder trial heard how Hutch and supergrass witness Jonathan Dowdall met with three senior dissidents in Strabane after the murder.

One of the three men, named as ‘Kevin Tyrone O’Neill’ in court, can today be revealed as dissident Kevin Murphy.

At the time of the meeting, Murphy was sharing information with double agent Dennis McFadden, who was embedded in the organisation at the time.

Veteran republican Paul ‘Bosco’ McCreedy

Murphy holidayed three times, all expenses paid, with the MI5 spy who was working undercover.

Today, we also publish the first image of the man referred to as ‘Wee’ during the Regency murder trial.

Paul ‘Bosco’ McCreedy is a veteran republican who was put in touch with Dowdall by garda killer Pearse McAuley.

New IRA leader Thomas Ashe Mellon, described by State Witness Jonathan Dowdall as ‘brain-dead’, also emerges as one of the central figures in a roadside meeting with Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, where the dissident thugs promised to meet the Kinahans and tell them to park the feud.

The three ‘Queen Bees’ had requested Dowdall bring Hutch to meet them in the aftermath of the Regency attack as ‘The Monk’ tried desperately to broker peace talks with the Kinahan mob.

Gunmen at the Regency Hotel

Hutch was believed to be wary of Kevin Murphy, whose identity he didn’t know, but Dowdall reassured him; “No, Kevin is sound…he’s straight as, by the book like.”

Murphy was at the time being worked by the double agent McFadden, a Scot who had infiltrated the New IRA, and who had wooed the suspected senior dissident with three holidays to Spain.

According to our sources, Ashe Mellon has since fallen out with Murphy after it emerged that the spy who befriended him had secretly recorded meetings for years where drug dealers, murder and operations were openly discussed.

In the bugged recordings of Hutch and Dowdall, the pair are heard discussing their suspicions that the men in the laneway were drunk and would act too heavy handed with Kinahan if they got to speak to him, not understanding how to behave.

Pearse McAuley

But sources say that Ashe Mellon didn’t trust Dowdall either – suspecting he was a drug dealer because of his flash car, jewellery and mouthy attitude.

The Sunday World believes that it was information that filtered through from McFadden which initially led gardaí to bug Dowdall’s car as he brought Hutch north to negotiate with dissidents on behalf of his family.

The double agent McFadden was deeply embedded in the New IRA at the time and had recorded members of the organisation talking about the inner workings of their group.

A lockdown bar was even built during Covid so the MI5 spy could continue to entertain and record his friends.

The organisation has been in disarray since the discovery of the spy in their ranks after his sudden disappearance in 2021.

During the Regency trial, Detective Superintendent William Johnson said he had authorised a tracker on the Land Cruiser on February 16, 2016, after Detective Superintendent Eugene Lynch received secret, sensitive intelligence that Dowdall was to travel to Northern Ireland.

Dennis McFadden

References in the tapes to the Chief of Staff of the INLA, Michael ‘Fluff’ Gallagher, are also understood to be under investigation at the highest level within the paramilitary landscape.

Gallagher has insisted he never met Hutch or Dowdall and never threatened to kill the parents of David Byrne, as discussed by the pair on their trip North.

Sources believe that a story may have been fabricated about Gallagher to have him killed at the very volatile period of the feud when tensions were at their highest and hit lists were being drawn up.

In a statement to the Sunday World, Gallagher said: “I can state without fear of contradiction from anyone that I never attended any meetings nor ever had direct or indirect contact with Dowdall, or Hutch, or with any of that gang.

Jonathan Dowdall

“Dowdall never ever met me, as alleged, concerning some sort of threat against his wife’s family by Declan ‘Whacker’ Duffy, – a story which puts me in good light, but it never happened.”

During secret recordings made by McFadden, members of the New IRA claim that the INLA are involved in drugs and selling steroids in gyms.

Dissident Pearse McAuley is the man at the very top of the tree and the terrorist who introduced Dowdall to Ashe Mellon’s crew.

Thomas Ashe Mellon

In the witness box, Dowdall refused to name Ashe Mellon, but Justice Tara Burns did so in her judgement.

Dowdall was also reluctant to admit the extent of his relationship with McAuley; however, Hutch’s Senior Counsel, Brendan Grehan, put to him that he had visited him in prison more than 14 times.

McAuley is a senior Republican from Strabane who was jailed for the manslaughter of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe and later for stabbing his estranged wife Pauline Tully.

Dowdall had initially sought McAuley’s help in January 2016, but the terrorist advised him to have nothing to do with it.

Afterwards, he furnished him with a number for Paul ‘Bosco’ McCreedy, also known as ‘Wee’ throughout the trial.

During recordings played at the Regency trial, McCreedy describes the three men who met Hutch and Dowdall as ‘part of the Army Council.’ And as they headed back to Dublin Dowdall complained: F**king four hours’ drive to stand in a lane for five bleeding minutes.”