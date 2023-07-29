‘That is an end to Patrick Quirke now,’ says daughter of murdered Bobby Ryan in Mr Moonlight case

She now hopes Quirke, who dumped her father’s body in a run-off tank on a farm to conceal the murder, never breathes free air again.

Patrick Quirke has exhausted his appeals after conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan. Photo: Gerry Mooney

For Michelle Ryan, the daughter of murder victim Bobby Ryan, the past four months have been “pure torture”.

In March, the Supreme Court found that material discovered on Patrick Quirke’s computer – evidence crucial to his conviction – had been unlawfully obtained by gardaí.

The decision gave rise to the possibility of a retrial, or worse still for Michelle, that her father’s killer might walk free due to a lapse in the garda investigation.

Those fears were finally allayed yesterday when, in a further ruling, a seven-judge panel of the court unanimously found the evidence was still admissible and affirmed the conviction.

“Thankfully, they did come up with that decision because, to be honest with you, I think it would have mentally broke every single one of us if it was a thing he [Quirke] got out or that it went back to a retrial,” Ms Ryan told the Irish Independent.

She now hopes Quirke, who dumped her father’s body in a run-off tank on a farm to conceal the murder, never breathes free air again.

“After what that man has inflicted, I don’t think he should ever be released,” she said. “Never once did he show a sign of remorse.”

Mr Justice Peter Charleton, who gave the ruling on behalf of the court, said a mistake by gardaí in not specifying in a search warrant application that they contemplated seizing computers was “due to honest inadvertence”.

This finding meant that, in line with principles established in another Supreme Court case known as JC, the evidence could be deemed admissible.

Quirke, a married farmer from Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, was jailed for life in 2019 following a 15-week trial.

The case gripped the nation as a tale involving a love triangle, obsession, money and land in a small community unfolded in the Central Criminal Court.

The prosecution case was that Quirke killed Mr Ryan, a truck driver and part-time DJ known as Mr Moonlight, so he could rekindle an affair he previously had with Mr Ryan’s girlfriend, Mary Lowry.

Ms Lowry, of Fawnagown, Co Tipperary, was a widow. Her late husband, Martin, had been the best man at Quirke’s wedding and a brother of Quirke’s wife, Imelda, who stood by him throughout the trial.

After Martin Lowry died in September 2007, Quirke took out a lease to farm what was now Mary Lowry’s land. He started helping her with her finances and they began an affair in early 2008.

Their finances became intertwined, with Quirke using €80,000 of her money to invest in contracts for difference, or CFDs, an instrument for betting on share price movements.

He borrowed €20,000 from her when creditors demanded repayment of loans and suggested she leave him €100,000 in her will so he could take care of her children.

But in August 2010, Mary Lowry met Mr Ryan, a divorcee with two children, Michelle and Robert, from his previous relationship.

She found him to be a “breath of fresh air”. It was a happy relationship in which she no longer had to lie and hide.

However, Quirke was obsessed with Ms Lowry and reliant on her emotionally and financially. He used devious tactics to try to end her new relationship, including making unfounded accusations about her to Tusla and using her phone to text Mr Ryan. When these failed, he resorted to murder in June 2011.

The prosecution case was that Quirke staged the “discovery” of Mr Ryan’s body in April 2013 as his lease was about to end and he feared he would be found out.

In the absence of a murder weapon or forensics, the case against Quirke was circumstantial.

A key piece of the jigsaw was the discovery by gardaí that Quirke’s computer had been used to conduct online searches for webpages about the decomposition of human remains.

As Michelle Ryan puts it, this “tied” Quirke to the murder and the case against him was “thin” without it.

Before yesterday’s decision, she had real fears her father’s killer would end up going free. “Thankfully, those judges have reached the proper decision on that,” she said.

“This is an end to Patrick Quirke now. The man that took Daddy out of this life is now sporting his grey tracksuit in prison with his little number on the top of his shoulders.

“Both myself and Robert’s kids don’t have to be going about the place now worrying about Patrick Quirke’s name on a headline associated with Moonlight or Patrick Quirke’s face on the front of a newspaper beside their grandfather.

“We don’t have to worry about that any more. This draws a line under it now. Daddy no longer has the strings of Patrick Quirke’s name hanging on his own one.”

The four months between the initial Supreme Court ruling and the subsequent one yesterday on the practical implications of the earlier decision were tough for Ms Ryan and her family.

“I thought about it every day. There was no getting away from it. It was a cross and there were only certain people who could ease the weight of it,” she said.

“We had the full brunt of it until those seven judges, thanks be to God, were unanimous in their decisions.”

She said she felt physically sick leaving the courtroom following the initial Supreme Court decision last March and vowed to never go back. A detective phoned her with news of yesterday’s decision.

Ms Ryan said it took time for it to sink in.

“I think he must have told me three times before I fully understood Patrick Quirke had lost and it was all over,” she said. “I think I was so worked up. Nothing the detective was saying on the phone was actually registering with me.

“We prayed. The gods listened. I know we have plenty of family up there that we prayed to non-stop this week as soon as we heard the decision was coming back.

“They were with us. They gave us the strength to stay standing. They were definitely holding me up this morning because I was choppier than a sea in the middle of a storm.”

Despite the outcome, which means Quirke has now exhausted his avenues of appeal, Ms Ryan is concerned about how he was able to come so close to undermining his conviction.

While gardaí had done “super” work in the case, the issue had “dimmed the light” for her.

“I think the one thing that should have been at the top of the checklist was to ensure that everything was correct surrounding the evidence, so that the loophole that Patrick Quirke tried to squeeze through was never there for him.

“If that had been done, we wouldn’t have had to go through what we have gone through because he wouldn’t have had any opening.”

The Supreme Court decision last March set out clearly that computers must be specified on warrant applications.

The court ruled that because “the seizure for entry into the digital space involves the automatic loss of privacy rights on a vast scale” there needed to be judicial oversight when the seizure of computers was contemplated.