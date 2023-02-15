Ten people up in court after driving off without paying for fuel across Co Dublin
Gardaí in Balbriggan conducted an operation targeting repeat offenders
A total of 10 people are due before the courts charged with stealing fuel by driving off without paying from service stations.
Gardaí in Balbriggan conducted an operation targeting repeat offenders.
Gardai said the “targeted” operation had been "successful” with 10 persons due to appear before Balbriggan and Cloverhill Court tomorrow, Thursday.
They are charged contrary to the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act 2001 in connection with this investigation.
Today's Headlines
FAMILY TRIBUTES | Funeral held for Belfast twins who died side-by-side in suspected drugs tragedy
Take it down | Fresh calls for Natalie McNally suspect’s ‘alibi’ video to be removed from YouTube
Guilty plea | Co Down man caught ‘red handed’ with £190k of cocaine is jailed for 18 months
Van-tastic | Vanessa Feltz ‘healing’ from Ben Ofoedu split with trip to ‘tropical’ East Cork
hostilities | Wexford gang leader with 151 convictions jailed after armed brawl with rival thugs
'NO WORDS' | Mourners ‘numbed speechless’ at loss of Galway pier victim John Keenan (16)
‘Wild-eyed’ | Man ‘went to launch’ beer bottle at Dublin garda's head after being denied her phone number
latest | Two arrested in €2.8m cocaine bust linked to Kinahan Dublin drug factory released
terrible shock | Brother of Sligo man shot dead in Australia says family are devastated over loss
Watch | Shocking video shows woman accused of decapitating lover attacking own lawyer in court