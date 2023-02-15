Ten people up in court after driving off without paying for fuel across Co Dublin

Gardaí in Balbriggan conducted an operation targeting repeat offenders

A total of 10 people are due before the courts charged with stealing fuel by driving off without paying from service stations.

Gardaí in Balbriggan conducted an operation targeting repeat offenders.

Gardai said the “targeted” operation had been "successful” with 10 persons due to appear before Balbriggan and Cloverhill Court tomorrow, Thursday.

They are charged contrary to the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act 2001 in connection with this investigation.