Teleporter death woman ‘needlessly robbed of life’ by nephew, sentence hearing told

An elderly woman who died after her nephew drove over her with a teleporter was "needlessly robbed of her life" by his "reckless actions," the victim's best friend has said.

Chrissie Treacy (76) had treated her friend like the "daughter she never had" and her death left her "broken-hearted", she told the Central Criminal Court today.

Regina Donohue was giving victim impact evidence at a pre-sentence hearing in the case of Michael Scott, who was found guilty of his aunt’s manslaughter.

Ms Justice Caroline Biggs adjourned sentencing to June 26, remanding Scott in custody.

Scott (59) of Gortanumera, Portumna, Co Galway had pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Treacy outside her home in Derryhiney, Portumna, Co Galway, on April 27, 2018.

Last March, following a trial, a jury found him not guilty of murder but convicted him of manslaughter due to gross negligence.

The prosecution's case had been that Scott deliberately reversed over Ms Treacy following a long-running dispute over land. Scott's lawyers said her death was a tragic accident.

Today, probation and psychological reports on Scott were presented to the court.

Detective Sergeant Paul Duane gave a summary of the evidence that had been heard in the trial.

He told prosecutor Dean Kelly SC that Ms Treacy, who had been in ill health, was well and affectionately regarded by people who provided care for her. She was also “particularly well-regarded” by neighbours.

She had a “poor relationship” with Scott, with whom she had significant differences over land.”

Scott had no previous convictions.

“My best friend was robbed of her life by the reckless actions of Michael Scott,” Regina Donohue said in her victim impact statement. “My heart is broken and my life has been changed beyond all belief.”

“I am broken-hearted for Chrissie and fearful for the safety of myself, my family and my neighbours and friends,” she said, alleging threats by Michael Scott.

“She and her late brothers were like family to me, Chrissie treated me like the daughter she never had, I looked up to her like she was my second mother,” she said.

“As female farmers we had huge mutual respect for each other and I will never forget Chrissie for that."

She said Ms Treacy may be physically gone but her memory “will be with me as long as I live.”

“The village I call home has been destroyed by the callous greed of one person, Michael Scott,” she said.

“Rest in peace, my dear and much loved friend Chrissie,” she said.

Defence barrister Paul Greene SC said in psychological and probation reports, his client had expressed regret and awareness of the associated harm caused.

He said Scott was noted as not being in the highest rank of intelligence and was assessed at a low risk of reoffending, in line with his previous good character.

“There’s clearly family strife and clearly a view abroad that Mr Scott and some members of his family are not nice people,” Mr Greene said.

Scott had also been described as a “pariah” and this carried a stamp that the court ought to take account of in sentencing, Mr Greene said.

People may not like him but he was entitled to be treated on the basis of the manslaughter conviction that was recorded, he said.

In relation to the facts, he said Ms Treacy was someone ordinarily expected to have been in the yard and her presence was unusual.

Scott had not called 999 when he found Ms Treacy but he had called a neighbour, Francis Hardiman who was closer than the emergency services.

Judge Biggs had earlier granted Scott bail “put his affairs in order" but today remanded him in custody pending sentence.

The trial had heard Scott told gardaí he was reversing the agricultural teleporter across the yard outside Ms Treacy's home when he felt a "thump" and thought he might have struck a trailer.

He said he rolled the machine forward to level ground and when he got out of the cabin he found Ms Treacy lying on the ground. He said he had not seen his aunt at all that day, including in the seconds before the collision.

Gardai who arrived at the scene saw tyre tracks on her body and found no sign of life.

She had suffered multiple, catastrophic run-over crush injuries which chief state pathologist Linda Mulligan said would have resulted in “almost instantaneous death."

Ms Treacy and her brothers farmed about 140 acres at Derryhiney and she owned another farm at nearby Kiltormer.

Following the deaths of Ms Treacy's brothers, Scott came to own half the land at Derryhiney and Ms Treacy owned the other half. She leased her land at Kiltormer and Derryhiney to the accused.

Ms Donohue had told the trial that by Christmas 2017, the deceased had made an application through her solicitor to split the land at Derryhiney.

On the day that Ms Treacy died, Scott was to receive a letter from an agricultural consultant telling him that she was applying for a single farm payment in respect of certain fields on the Derryhiney farm.

The prosecution had maintained Ms Treacy's decision to partition 140 acres of land they jointly owned would impact Scott’s farming business and he deliberately reversed over her “out of a sense of entitlement and for revenge.”

Scott denied that he murdered his aunt and said he did not want her to die.

An independent engineer, Dr Mark Jordan, called by the defence, told the trial that he disagreed with a garda report suggesting Ms Treacy should have been visible as Scott reversed across his yard.

Mr Greene had said that the defence evidence regarding how Ms Treacy died was more persuasive than that of the prosecution.