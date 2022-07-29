Teenager wearing sports balaclava intimidated petrol station worker, court told

Wajud Mkongo was dressed all in black and wore a balaclava — © Paddy Cummins - PCPhoto.ie

A MASKED teenager dressed all in black and wearing a sports balaclava intimidated a woman working in a petrol station shop in the middle of the night, a court heard.

Wajud Mkongo (19) was ordered by gardaí to leave the station forecourt as the woman was concerned for her safety and he had no reason to be hanging around. He left but returned a short time later.

Judge Gerard Jones ordered Mkongo to enter into a peace bond for one year.

The defendant, of Sheephill Avenue in Blanchardstown, admitted failing to follow the directions of gardaí at Maxol, M3 in Mulhuddart on April 26, 2022.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí were on mobile patrol at 3.20am when they received a call about a male dressed all in black loitering near the service hatch at the Maxol petrol station.

Sgt Callaghan said Mkongo had no reason to be there, and was asked to leave the area.

The defendant left, but came back to the petrol station, around 4.20am, and was acting in an intimidating manner.

He was dressed all in black and his face was masked, with only his eyes visible.

Sgt Callaghan said Mkongo also refused to give his details when asked by gardaí.

The court heard that Mkongo had never been in trouble before.

Defence solicitor Kelly Breen said Mkongo wished to apologise for his behaviour, which was very foolish.

He said Mkongo now understood why the lady working at the petrol station might have been concerned.

Ms Breen said Mkongo was due to begin college in September, undertaking a computer science course.

Sgt Callaghan said Mkongo’s attire in court was similar to how it had been on the night in question, asking if the “court could understand why the lady would have been concerned”.

Addressing the court, Mkongo said he was very sorry and it “won’t happen again”.