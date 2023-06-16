Teenager due in court charged over fatal assault of Aaron Keating in Ongar

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he handed himself in to Blanchardstown garda station in the company of his mother.

A teenager is due to appear before court this morning charged in relation to a fatal assault in west Dublin.

It is understood that the victim, Aaron Keating, was stabbed twice with a knife in an incident which happened on Main Street in Ongar, west Dublin, at around 7pm on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he handed himself in to Blanchardstown garda station in the company of his mother.

In a statement this morning gardai said: “The male juvenile arrested following the fatal assault which occurred in Ongar on Tuesday, 13th June 2023, has been charged.”

The statement added that he will appear in Dublin’s Children’s Court this morning.

Mr Keating, who was aged in his 40s was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown after the stabbing on Tuesday, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sources said that there had been “very little hope” that Mr Keating would survive the knife attack. He was a vulnerable person who had engaged with homeless services and other supports in recent years.

Locals leave flowers at the scene

Friends of Mr Keating held a vigil in his memory in Ongar village earlier this week, with those attending leaving floral tributes at the scene.

He has been described as a “very well known” member of the community, who was “a daily feature of life in the village”, according to one local.

It is understood that just before the stabbing, Mr Keating had been in a verbal altercation with a number of juvenile male youths on Main Street, who had told him to move on.

Sources say Mr Keating moved a short distance away but when he crossed the road he is believed to have shouted something at the group of male youths.

It’s understood a teenager then approached him and stabbed him twice before fleeing down a nearby laneway.

The incident was witnessed by a number of people, including families, on the busy street.

A garda spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday that the male juvenile teenager had been arrested on suspicion of murder and was being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.