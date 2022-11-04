Limerick arrest | 

Teenager due in court after car was overturned in Newcastle West on Halloween night

The teen was arrested by gardaí in Newcastle West this morning

Limerick District Court

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

A teenager is due in court this afternoon a car was overturned in Newcastle West, Co Limerick on Monday evening.

The teen was arrested by gardaí in Newcastle West this morning in relation to an “incident of criminal damage”.

“Gardai have arrested and charged a male juvenile (aged in his teens), this morning, Friday 4th November 2022 and detained in Newcastle West Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” gardai said.

“He has since been charged in relation to this matter and is due to appear before Limerick District Court this afternoon, Friday 4th November 2022 at 2pm.”

Gardai added that investigations are ongoing.


