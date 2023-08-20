Teenager charged over alleged burglary spree of five properties in one day

This is the west Belfast teenager accused of traveling into north Down to commit a burglary spree almost 18 months ago.

Jordan Hamill (19), from Leeson Street, is charged with five counts of burglary, including at three neighbouring properties at The Courtyard in Crawfordsburn and a further two on the Old Windmill Road.

The defendant, who appeared at Newtownards Magistrates Court by video-link from the Young Offenders Centre at Hydebank, is alleged to have committed the offences on March 26 last year.

In four of the burglaries, he is accused of breaking into the properties with intent to steal.

In one other, he is alleged to have stolen car keys and a hammer.

Hamill is also accused of stealing a JBL speaker and a power adapter from inside a car and also with trying to steal a Honda Jazz.

District Judge Mark Hamill remanded him into custody and returned the case to Downpatrick Crown Court for trial on a date yet to be set.